What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
We need to tackle our city’s maturity head-on. I will fight to ensure that we continue investing in our libraries, recreation centers, our aging roads and our neighborhoods. We must keep up with our aging infrastructure. By expanding our tax base, we can keep our tax rates the lowest in North Texas without sacrificing timely maintenance. Shortchanging Plano now will cost homeowners later and hamper the city’s ability to keep up with renewal.
We must continue to invest in our police and fire departments to keep their equipment up to date and hold on to the experienced personnel who keep our city one of the safest in America.
The solution to our traffic nightmare is very closely tied to our housing and development issues. We need to help the employees of Plano employers be able to move to Plano and not commute here.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
A healthy city is a prosperous city. The health and welfare of all Plano residents should be our number one goal. Despite plea from both residents and retailers and service operators, four of the current council members, including my opponent, voted against mandatory masks in retail and service businesses. This resulted in no enforceable mask mandate until the governor made his emergency declaration.
Masks have proven the most effective method of slowing the pandemic while allowing residents to shop safely, kids to get back to school and workers back to work. Masks make employees and visitors to our shops and services safer.
There were some stumbles along the way to distribution of the vaccine in Plano. As a city, Plano must do all it can to provide a safe environment and expedite vaccine distribution.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
Two things Plano citizens need to understand about this issue: first, the rollback of the Plano Tomorrow Plano actually allows for more apartments to be built in Plano, and second, the council members who ran on a “no apartments” platform, including my opponent, proceeded to approve thousands of apartments in the last four years.
There is a lot of fearmongering around high density. What we need is smart development that takes into account the needs and wants of nearby neighborhoods. I live a few miles from Legacy West. It has given my family lots of new dining and shopping options, without impinging on our quiet, suburban neighborhood.
I was personally involved in the development of the Plano Tomorrow Plan and am providing input for the subsequent Unity Plan. Prior approval of the Tomorrow plan, I spoke out in favor of changes, attended meetings, and most importantly met with the Planning department and members of the Planning and Zoning commission and lobbied successfully for desired changed in and around the Haggard Farm West area.
I did not get all the changes that I and my neighbors desired – no one did – but the spirit of compromise between neighbors, government and landowners was evident in these negotiations, despite protestations to the contrary.
No plan is perfect. I agreed with some of the points of opposition to the plan and disagreed with others. One point of disagreement was the petitioner’s opposition to redevelopment of selected corner retail areas into walkable neighborhood centers with smaller shops, services, townhomes, and other smaller housing units, and lots of green space.
These were to be well-planned with input from nearby single-family neighborhoods. The first such neighborhood corner development has since been approved by the majority of council members, even several who opposed the Plano Tomorrow Plan because of this provision for multi-use redevelopment. I believe there is merit in this idea and that it will improve surrounding home values.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I've spent my entire adult life in service to our community, including seven years on the Library Advisory Board and the Parks and Recreation Planning Commission. As Chairman of the Library Board, I personally advocated for and won a significant increase in the supply of e-books and audio books.
I have spent more than ten-years preparing for this opportunity to serve our city. I’m a graduate of Leadership Plano and the Plano Citizens Academy. I currently serve on the boards of Plano Youth Leadership, Friends of the Plano Public Library and the local district of Boy Scouts of America, where I have been a volunteer for over 25 years. I have served on the Plano Chamber of Commerce Board, six years as my HOA president and I further serve the community of Plano as a member of the Citizens Emergency Response Team.
I have been present for, either in person or virtually, nearly every City Council and Planning and Zoning meeting over the past six years. I am a student of the city budget and regularly participate in the debate over key issues.
I understand our housing, traffic, taxation and budgetary issues intimately and can be a force for reaching compromise on key issues.
I have ongoing dialogues with many of the diverse minority communities of our city – Black, Hispanic, Indian, Muslim, Asian and others. I support a greater voice and involvement for these groups on our city Boards, Commissions and on special committees. I have trained to listen and learn from their experiences inside and outside of our community.
When you vote, please vote for a candidate with experience and a record of service to our community.
My experience and attention to the long-term success of our city make me the best candidate to maintain Plano as the City of Excellence.
