Steve Thomas

Place 5
IT Executive
Number of years you've lived in the town: 5
What is the most important issue facing the town, and how would you help solve it?
Remaining a place where everyone matters in the face of rapid growth will require careful consideration of all resident needs, to include senior housing, public transportation options over the longer term, and retention of open spaces.
Is the town spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I am aligned with efforts to slow Texas property tax growth. This approach would prevent counties and school districts from collecting more than a 2.5 percent increase in property tax revenue than they did in the previous year without voter approval. This approval requirement would enable residents to determine if current taxation is commensurate with the desired level of town services.
Do you feel the town is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the town can handle future growth?
Continued population increase will require more careful consideration of issues related to planning and zoning, and general land use. The town council must be accountable for overseeing an environment that embraces smart growth and encourages development of amenities that residents want. My vision, one I share with a majority of the community, is for Prosper to remain differentiated from many of the region’s suburbs.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the town and the region?
I favor building strong relationships between our Town with neighboring municipalities and the Texas Department of Transportation to assure that the quality of life and transportation concerns of our residents are addressed in a fair and equitable manner.
What's your history of community involvement in the town/area?
I have 25 years of experience in business and technology, working with startups, non-profits, government entities and large corporations; I have served on state-level and town boards, most recently Prosper's Parks and Recreation board. My wife, Rhonda, is a former teacher and remains active in the Prosper ISD. She serves on the Prosper Library Board and volunteers with Cornerstone.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I am committed to promoting transparency and accountability. I will represent your interests in public council and in executive session. I will be accountable for oversight and governance of our town during its next phase of growth and development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.