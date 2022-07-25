The Colony EDC team presents Dr. Oteo a BIG grant. From left are Diane Lemmons, IOM, Business Retention and Expansion Manager; Amber Downing, Executive Administrative Assistant; Dr. Oteo; and Keri Samford, Executive Director of Development.
Photo Provided
Dr. Oteo and a few of his team members at Stonebridge Chiropractic.
Stonebridge Chiropractic after recent exterior improvements supported by The Colony EDC's BIG grant program.
Suzanne Brooke
Stonebridge Chiropractic before recent exterior improvements supported by The Colony EDC's BIG grant program.
The Colony Economic Development Corporation has awarded Stonebridge Chiropractic a grant through its Business Improvement Grant (BIG) program to improve the practice’s exterior lighting in accordance with city ordinances.
BIG was established in 2018 to help local businesses improve the exterior of their facilities by offering annual matching grants of up to $2,500 for signage, facade, landscaping and other visual upgrade projects. Businesses can receive one grant per year.
“The program has been so successful with many businesses applying for assistance on an annual basis that The Colony EDC Board of Directors recently raised the original grant ceiling from $1,000 to $2,500,” said Keri Samford, Executive Director of Development. “These consistent investments not only benefit the businesses, but the quality of our entire community.”
The most recent grant recipient, Stonebridge Chiropractic, was founded in 2016 by Dr. Andrew Oteo. Stonebridge Health is now one of the premiere healthcare facilities in The Colony that has helped thousands of patients recover from injuries and enjoy a better quality of life through chiropractic, physical therapy and other medical services.
“Along with the growth in services, Stonebridge Health has gone through a drastic exterior and interior remodel over the past two years to create a more welcoming atmosphere for patients and an elevated functional environment for our clinical team,” said Dr. Oteo.
“We are thrilled to receive the BIG grant and partner with The Colony EDC to continue investing in a high-quality facility and our ability to serve the community with world-class services,” he said.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
