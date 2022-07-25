The Colony Economic Development Corporation has awarded Stonebridge Chiropractic a grant through its Business Improvement Grant (BIG) program to improve the practice’s exterior lighting in accordance with city ordinances.

BIG was established in 2018 to help local businesses improve the exterior of their facilities by offering annual matching grants of up to $2,500 for signage, facade, landscaping and other visual upgrade projects. Businesses can receive one grant per year.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

