Midwestern State University has enjoyed a great relationship with the Flower Mound community since opening its MSU Texas Flower Mound facility in fall 2017.
One of the great friends for education in that area has been the Summit Club of Flower Mound, which recently donated $2,000 to aid MSU Texas students.
“The Summit Club is a bunch of guys who do some good work in their community,” said Randy Canivel, director of MSU Texas Flower Mound. “These gentlemen have become good friends. We’ve had a great partnership, and (recently) they surprised us by awarding us these funds."
Brit Stock, treasurer for the Summit Club, said the club wants to see all Flower Mound High School and Marcus High School students have a chance in college. The group gives consistently to North Central Texas College and also sponsors Academic Excellence Awards to elementary and middle school students.
“You think every student in Flower Mound has the opportunity to get college paid for, but it’s not always the case,” Stock said. “We’ve met Randy, and he supports us. This is a way to keep that relationship with Midwestern State going. It’s important to make sure kids are getting into school, and have every opportunity.”
Canivel is appreciative of the relationship, too. “They do so many good things and are very invested in this community. Flower Mound is a very special community,” he said.
The Summit Club is a service organization whose membership includes business and civic leaders, retirees, and those who are devoted to the best interests of the Flower Mound community. Claudio Forest is president and Don McDaniel is vice president for community support.
