Sometimes, a team just has another's number.
Sunnyvale put together another stellar campaign, rolling through the regular season with just two losses.
One of those came at the hands of Brownsboro, who just so happened to be their opponent in the third round of the playoffs.
The Raiders were hoping to gain a measure of revenge as they continued their pursuit of a trip to the state tournament, but it was not meant to be, as the Bears claimed a 55-49 victory in a Class 4A Region 2 quarterfinal game at Cleburne High School.
Sunnyvale, who entered the playoffs ranked No. 4 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, finishes the season with a 36-3 record.
Oddly enough, two of those losses came to No. 17 Brownsboro, who also defeated them at a tournament earlier in the season.
It looked as if the Raiders were on their way to evening the score early on when they opened the game on a 15-7 run.
The Bears came right back in the second quarter to cut the deficit to one and took a 37-32 lead to the final frame.
It remained close, but Sunnyvale was never able to climb all the way back as its season came to an end.
Daniela Marcor closed her career with a strong game with 22 points. Takoya Stallings scored seven points, Brooke Daniel had six and Brinley Andrews and Micah Russell each added five.
The Raiders had advanced to the third round on Friday with a 56-46 victory over Gilmer in a area round playoff game at Grand Saline High School.
Sunnyvale used a methodical effort against Gilmer to earn a shot at avenging that setback.
The Raiders led 13-8 after one quarter, pushed it to seven at halftime and took a 42-32 lead into the final frame, where it was able to maintain that advantage.
Marcor led all scorers with 23 points, Daniel tallied nine and Andrews and Russell each added eight.
