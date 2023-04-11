featured Suspect arrested by authorities after barricading themselves in Frisco apartment complex Rick Rogers Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! On Monday, April 10, officers with the Frisco Police Department were called to assist another agency with serving an arrest warrant at North Court Villas, located at 8275 Stonebrook.After barricading inside their apartment, the wanted subject was taken into custody and the scene was secured. Due to the ongoing investigation, no other information will be released at this time. Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Weather Right Now 73° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 41% Cloud Coverage: 42% Wind: 8 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Sunrise: 07:01:59 AM Sunset: 07:54:10 PM Today Sun and clouds mixed. High near 75F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight A clear sky. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow A mainly sunny sky. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Most Popular Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Frisco to release investigative report regarding former Frisco fire chief, current mayoral candidate Mark Piland Frisco police respond to multiple burglaries between March 27-April 2 Plano police respond to three assaults one robbery and other crimes Plano Police Department investigate fatality crash Things to Do! Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Third time is the charm: Marcus slays Southlake Carroll, advances to state tournament for 1st time since 2018 Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney Boyd's Lauren Omholt Power surge: Young’s hitting has The Colony in hunt for 12th consecutive playoff berth Cowboys Ex Zeke Signing Wait: Brutal Game, Brutal Business Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads DALLAS MEDICAL PHYSICIANS GROUP TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN BANK OZK VALORA MEDICAL CLINIC SAFE STEP WALK IN SHOWER LEGENDS SENIOR LIVING FIRST UNITED PEGGY'S BOOKKEEPING Bulletin
