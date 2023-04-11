On Monday, April 10, officers with the Frisco Police Department were called to assist another agency with serving an arrest warrant at North Court Villas, located at 8275 Stonebrook.

After barricading inside their apartment, the wanted subject was taken into custody and the scene was secured. Due to the ongoing investigation, no other information will be released at this time.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments