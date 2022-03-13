Table tennis enthusiasts showcase their skills

Normally when walking toward a gymnasium at a recreation center, the sound one would hear is the thud, thud, thud of bouncing basketball balls and the squeaks made by tennis shoes as players run, pivot and stop on a dime up and down the court.
But not on this past Wednesday evening at the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center in west Plano. The sounds of basketball were replaced by the plastic pings of white and orange table tennis balls as they bounced off paddles and tables.
On Monday and Wednesday evenings, and Sunday afternoons at this Plano rec center, half of the basketball court is transformed into a haven for table tennis lovers. On this night, 11 tables were featured as dozens of table tennis enthusiasts gathered to hones their skills and take part in friendly competition.
Viful Mhapsekar was one of the players who came out to test his paddle skills on Wednesday. He said while many of the players who play at the rec center are also members of the Plano Table Tennis Club, it is not a requirement. The only thing that is required to come out and play is a membership to gain access into the Plano Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center, and it was obvious that you should bring our own paddle and a few balls to play as well.
And, and you also better bring your "A game" because after watching the action for about 30 minutes it become clear that many of the players are not ones who just play for the fun at a local bar or at a friend's basement. These guys were good, really good, and also quite competitive. You could also tell by watching the players compete and interact that they are a tight group — all sharing the love for the game.
Mhapsekar and Tony Zhu had a great match of back and forth volleys, and on the table next to them, Sumen Lama and Master Lee — he says everyone calls him "Master" — were hitting the balls across the net at such pace I think I may have suffered a mild case of whiplash.
And then there was Grant Bergmann, sporting his headband and playing with fierce concentration in his eyes. Grant was kind enough to come visit with me as I took photos of the action. He was interested because, well, he is also a photographer as well as a table tennis lover. And he mixes the two passions and loves to take photos of table tennis events around Dallas-Fort Worth. He mentioned some of his photos are featured on the DFW Table Tennis website as well.
So, if you are new to the area, or new to table tennis, and want to test your skills, stop by the Tom Muehlenbeck Recreation Center in west Plano (membership is required for the center) on Monday or Wednesday evenings, or Sunday afternoon, or check the Plano Table Tennis Club website for other meet-ups and locations. You are sure to have some fun.
