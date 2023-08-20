SUNNYVALE FOOTBALL BRENT WINFREE

Sunnyvale senior Brent Winfree was selected as the district defensive player of the year.

 Photo Courtesy of Felipe Reyes

Despite playing in different classifications during the course of the last decade, Sunnyvale has carved out a winning niche among area football programs.

Last season, the Raiders finished second in 6-4A Division II to earn a trip to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season and head coach John Settle reached a couple of milestones, as he won his 150th game as a head coach and his 100th while at the helm at Sunnyvale.

Sunnyvale schedule

 

