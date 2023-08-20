Despite playing in different classifications during the course of the last decade, Sunnyvale has carved out a winning niche among area football programs.
Last season, the Raiders finished second in 6-4A Division II to earn a trip to the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season and head coach John Settle reached a couple of milestones, as he won his 150th game as a head coach and his 100th while at the helm at Sunnyvale.
The Raiders should be in good position to extend that postseason streak with the return of 14 starters, with seven on each side of the ball.
The biggest question coming into the year will be finding a replacement for quarterback Rigdon Yates, who threw for 1,982 yards and 18 touchdowns while also ranking among the team leaders in rushing with 376 yards and four scores.
One candidate is senior Jackson Smith, who was an efficient 8-of-11 passing in limited action last season.
Whoever gets the nod will have plenty of options on the outside with the return of junior Joshua McDill, who had a team-high 45 catches for 572 yards and three touchdowns, junior Owen Dlabaj (34-449, 5 TDs), senior Andrew Blazek (27-404, 5 TDs) and senior Charlie Christopher (10-202, 2 TDs), a three-year starter at safety who will get more touches on offense this season.
The ground game should also be in good hands with senior Evan Johnson, who had 84 carries for 677 yards and five touchdowns last season, as well as two-way junior Cade Andrews (429 yards).
The Raiders are solid in the trenches, led by junior Alyric Brown on offense, who has started since he was a freshman, as well as senior Lance Akins, who had 42 tackles, with seven for loss, on defense.
Senior Noah Briggs, who recorded 100 tackles, with seven for loss, returns to lead the linebacker unit alongside sophomore Austin Helton, who had a breakout freshman campaign that saw him record 104 tackles, with 10 for loss.
The secondary will also be solid with Christopher, who recorded 59 tackles with an interception, and senior Ethan Tanck, who had 65 tackles and an interception.
Player to Watch
Charlie Christopher
Defensive Back / Wide Receiver
Christopher is one of Sunnyvale’s most versatile players and enters the year as a three-year starter in the secondary.
Last season, he posted 49 tackles, with four for loss, one sack, two quarterback pressures, one interception and four pass breakups.
Christopher also had 10 catches for 202 yards, an average of better than 20 yards per reception, with two touchdowns and head coach John Settle expects Christopher to play an even larger role on offense this season.
Varsity Schedule
Featured Local Savings
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.