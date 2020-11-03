As this anything-but-normal year continues, local cross country teams have had to deal with a shortened schedule and for the biggest meet of the season, unconventionally cooler weather.

But the area squads braved the chilly temperatures and produced some top performances at the 9-6A meet on Friday at Wylie High School.

The host Pirates swept the team championships, while Sachse earned second place in both competitions to earn a spot at the Class 6A Region 2 meet, which will take place on Nov. 10 at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex in Dallas.

The Mustangs’ Anna Eischen finished second among all individuals as a freshman and took it to the next level on Friday.

Eischen won the individual title in a time of 19:59.40, making her the only one in the race to break the 20-minute mark and she bested the field by more than a 44-second margin.

She was followed by teammate junior Madison Ramirez, who crossed the finish line third in a time of 21:07.90.

Wylie, meanwhile, was making its own push, claiming four of the top six spots and a ninth-place finish gave them a score of 26, which was enough to hold off Sachse (37) for the team crown.

The Mustangs quickly rounded out their scoring five, as junior Courtney Rawlings placed 11th, followed by sophomore Ashley Rivera in 12th and freshman Jilliana Reese in 13th.

The Rowlett girls (92) finished fourth in the team standings and had one top-10 performance as junior Dulce Martinez crossed in seventh place.

Freshman Corey Huffman (16th) and sophomore Zullie Martin Soto (20th) were in the top 20, with senior Vanessa Beltran and freshman Khloe Crawford rounding out the top five.

Led by individual champion Luke Lambert, who won in a time of 15:46.00, Wylie ran away with the boys title, sweeping the top five spots to finish with a perfect score of 15.

Sachse totaled 69 points, which was just enough to hold off Rowlett, who had 74, for second place.

Eagles junior Jeremiah Evans had the highest non-Pirate finish as he crossed sixth in a time of 17:15.50.

The Mustangs did not place any runners in the top 10, but their team consistency showed, as senior Gavin Clymer finished 11th, tailed by teammates junior Nathaniel Frost in 12th, junior Israel Garcia in 13th, junior Jorge Acosta in 16th and junior Chance Minor in 17th.

Rowlett had three more runners in the top 20 with junior Luis Moreno (14th), junior Christopher Martinez (15th) and freshman Noreiaga Aguilar (18th), while sophomore Jackson Dinkins was just outside in 21st place.

Boys Team Standings

1        Wylie 15

2        Sachse        69

3        Rowlett       74

4        Garland      133

5        South Garland      138

6        North Garland      153

7        Naaman Forest     168

Boys Individual Results

1        Luke Lambert       Wylie 15:46.00

2        Daniel Salazar      Wylie 16:36.80

3        Caden Blitz Wylie 16:37.20

4        Nathanael Berhane        Wylie 16:47.20

5        Hunter Jackson    Wylie 17:04.20

6        Jeremiah Evans    Rowlett       17:15.50

7        Christian Bearden          Wylie 17:22.20

8        Jose De Leon        Garland      17:35.90

9        Alex Espinosa      South Garland      17:37.80

10      Lyndon Orr Wylie 18:03.20

11      Gavin Clymer       Sachse        18:06.60

12      Nathaniel Frost    Sachse        18:12.60

13      Israel Garcia         Sachse        18:16.00

14      Luis Moreno         Rowlett       18:26.90

15      Christopher Martinez    Rowlett       18:28.70

16      Jorge Acosta        Sachse        18:31.90

17      Chance Minor      Sachse        18:41.70

18      Noreiaga Aguilera          Rowlett       18:46.60

19      Lucas Carter         Sachse        18:49.10

20      Jonathan Chan     Naaman Forest     18:58.30

21      Jackson Dinkins   Rowlett       19:00.60

22      Matthew Salinas  Garland      19:12.80

23      Jacob Podowski   Rowlett       19:19.10

24      Francisco Jarmillo         Garland      19:24.10

25      Joey Kelly   Sachse        19:26.00

26      Christian Guerrero         North Garland      19:28.90

27      Josh Siple   Rowlett       19:38.50

28      Leo Elizondo        North Garland      19:42.10

29      Jhony Vera South Garland      19:57.40

30      Maximiliano Moreno     South Garland      20:05.80

31      Omar Lopez         North Garland      20:07.80

32      Nemesis Ruiz       North Garland      20:15.20

33      Daniel Romero     South Garland      20:20.50

34      Shubh Patel          Naaman Forest     20:48.70

35      Joshua Ford         Naaman Forest     21:05.70

36      Samuel Medina    North Garland      21:06.90

37      Ivan Robles South Garland      21:15.20

38      Benjamin Olmeda Naaman Forest     21:30.50

39      Anthony Arreguin         Garland      21:49.60

40      Juan Zuniga          Garland      22:05.30

41      Dylan Hillyer       Naaman Forest     22:08.70

42      Josh Reyes  South Garland      23:31.80

Girls Team Standings

1        Wylie 26

2        Sachse        37

3        Lakeview    89

4        Rowlett       92

5        Garland      123

6        South Garland      160

Girls Individual Results

1        Anna Eischen       Sachse        19:59.40

2        Liv Lambert         Wylie 20:44.00

3        Madison Ramirez Sachse        21:07.90

4        Ella Phillips          Wylie 21:43.40

5        Mia Narvaez         Wylie 22:06.40

6        Jordan Sewell       Wylie 22:07.40

7        Dulce Martinez     Rowlett       22:21.60

8        Clarissa Salinas    Lakeview    22:28.10

9        Allie Wilson         Wylie 22:38.40

10      Olamide Urune     Naaman Forest     22:46.90

11      Courtney Rawlings        Sachse        22:52.40

12      Ashley Rivera      Sachse        23:00.20

13      Jilliana Reese        Sachse        23:02.80

14      Esther Afangideh Wylie 23:07.20

15      Ellen Harris          Garland      23:10.50

16      Corey Huffman    Rowlett       23:11.50

17      Greta Johnson      Sachse        23:30.10

18      Aaryn Satterfield  Sachse        23:37.70

19      Isabel Hernandez  Lakeview    23:43.90

20      Zullie Martin Soto         Rowlett       23:53.20

21      Marlene Roque     Lakeview    24:11.30

22      Alyssa Martinez   Lakeview    24:11.50

23      Rylie Gerhart       Lakeview    24:13.70

24      Glorie Kabuin      Garland      24:22.20

25      Evelyn Gamez      South Garland      24:45.60

26      Vanessa Beltran   Rowlett       24:53.50

27      Khloe Crawford   Rowlett       24:53.80

28      Lucero Leos          Garland      25:00.60

29      Jennifer Gomez    South Garland      25:04.20

30      Jaqueline Najar    Garland      25:08.80

31      Dulce Arzola        Garland      25:10.20

32      Haley Krawczyk   Rowlett       25:14.90

33      Bella Alvarado     Rowlett       25:14.90

34      Kaci Marquez       Naaman Forest     25:35.80

35      Vanessa Avila      North Garland      26:05.70

36      Kayla Isario         North Garland      26:07.00

37      Olivia Vanciel      Garland      26:18.40

38      Madeline Pavey    Garland      26:53.00

39      Mayra Alvarez     South Garland      27:02.40

40      Brenda Miranda   South Garland      27:20.50

41      Mellisa Alvarez    South Garland      28:08.50

42      Karina Baca         South Garland      28:21.20

43      Tanya Trevino     North Garland      28:35.00

44      Yuliana Zapata    South Garland      28:48.00

45      Gelgeli Clemons   Naaman Forest     28:48.80

46      Abigail Valdez      North Garland      29:04.10

47      Alexis Griffin       Naaman Forest     29:21.30

         

