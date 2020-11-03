As this anything-but-normal year continues, local cross country teams have had to deal with a shortened schedule and for the biggest meet of the season, unconventionally cooler weather.
But the area squads braved the chilly temperatures and produced some top performances at the 9-6A meet on Friday at Wylie High School.
The host Pirates swept the team championships, while Sachse earned second place in both competitions to earn a spot at the Class 6A Region 2 meet, which will take place on Nov. 10 at the Jesse Owens Sports Complex in Dallas.
The Mustangs’ Anna Eischen finished second among all individuals as a freshman and took it to the next level on Friday.
Eischen won the individual title in a time of 19:59.40, making her the only one in the race to break the 20-minute mark and she bested the field by more than a 44-second margin.
She was followed by teammate junior Madison Ramirez, who crossed the finish line third in a time of 21:07.90.
Wylie, meanwhile, was making its own push, claiming four of the top six spots and a ninth-place finish gave them a score of 26, which was enough to hold off Sachse (37) for the team crown.
The Mustangs quickly rounded out their scoring five, as junior Courtney Rawlings placed 11th, followed by sophomore Ashley Rivera in 12th and freshman Jilliana Reese in 13th.
The Rowlett girls (92) finished fourth in the team standings and had one top-10 performance as junior Dulce Martinez crossed in seventh place.
Freshman Corey Huffman (16th) and sophomore Zullie Martin Soto (20th) were in the top 20, with senior Vanessa Beltran and freshman Khloe Crawford rounding out the top five.
Led by individual champion Luke Lambert, who won in a time of 15:46.00, Wylie ran away with the boys title, sweeping the top five spots to finish with a perfect score of 15.
Sachse totaled 69 points, which was just enough to hold off Rowlett, who had 74, for second place.
Eagles junior Jeremiah Evans had the highest non-Pirate finish as he crossed sixth in a time of 17:15.50.
The Mustangs did not place any runners in the top 10, but their team consistency showed, as senior Gavin Clymer finished 11th, tailed by teammates junior Nathaniel Frost in 12th, junior Israel Garcia in 13th, junior Jorge Acosta in 16th and junior Chance Minor in 17th.
Rowlett had three more runners in the top 20 with junior Luis Moreno (14th), junior Christopher Martinez (15th) and freshman Noreiaga Aguilar (18th), while sophomore Jackson Dinkins was just outside in 21st place.
Boys Team Standings
1 Wylie 15
2 Sachse 69
3 Rowlett 74
4 Garland 133
5 South Garland 138
6 North Garland 153
7 Naaman Forest 168
Boys Individual Results
1 Luke Lambert Wylie 15:46.00
2 Daniel Salazar Wylie 16:36.80
3 Caden Blitz Wylie 16:37.20
4 Nathanael Berhane Wylie 16:47.20
5 Hunter Jackson Wylie 17:04.20
6 Jeremiah Evans Rowlett 17:15.50
7 Christian Bearden Wylie 17:22.20
8 Jose De Leon Garland 17:35.90
9 Alex Espinosa South Garland 17:37.80
10 Lyndon Orr Wylie 18:03.20
11 Gavin Clymer Sachse 18:06.60
12 Nathaniel Frost Sachse 18:12.60
13 Israel Garcia Sachse 18:16.00
14 Luis Moreno Rowlett 18:26.90
15 Christopher Martinez Rowlett 18:28.70
16 Jorge Acosta Sachse 18:31.90
17 Chance Minor Sachse 18:41.70
18 Noreiaga Aguilera Rowlett 18:46.60
19 Lucas Carter Sachse 18:49.10
20 Jonathan Chan Naaman Forest 18:58.30
21 Jackson Dinkins Rowlett 19:00.60
22 Matthew Salinas Garland 19:12.80
23 Jacob Podowski Rowlett 19:19.10
24 Francisco Jarmillo Garland 19:24.10
25 Joey Kelly Sachse 19:26.00
26 Christian Guerrero North Garland 19:28.90
27 Josh Siple Rowlett 19:38.50
28 Leo Elizondo North Garland 19:42.10
29 Jhony Vera South Garland 19:57.40
30 Maximiliano Moreno South Garland 20:05.80
31 Omar Lopez North Garland 20:07.80
32 Nemesis Ruiz North Garland 20:15.20
33 Daniel Romero South Garland 20:20.50
34 Shubh Patel Naaman Forest 20:48.70
35 Joshua Ford Naaman Forest 21:05.70
36 Samuel Medina North Garland 21:06.90
37 Ivan Robles South Garland 21:15.20
38 Benjamin Olmeda Naaman Forest 21:30.50
39 Anthony Arreguin Garland 21:49.60
40 Juan Zuniga Garland 22:05.30
41 Dylan Hillyer Naaman Forest 22:08.70
42 Josh Reyes South Garland 23:31.80
Girls Team Standings
1 Wylie 26
2 Sachse 37
3 Lakeview 89
4 Rowlett 92
5 Garland 123
6 South Garland 160
Girls Individual Results
1 Anna Eischen Sachse 19:59.40
2 Liv Lambert Wylie 20:44.00
3 Madison Ramirez Sachse 21:07.90
4 Ella Phillips Wylie 21:43.40
5 Mia Narvaez Wylie 22:06.40
6 Jordan Sewell Wylie 22:07.40
7 Dulce Martinez Rowlett 22:21.60
8 Clarissa Salinas Lakeview 22:28.10
9 Allie Wilson Wylie 22:38.40
10 Olamide Urune Naaman Forest 22:46.90
11 Courtney Rawlings Sachse 22:52.40
12 Ashley Rivera Sachse 23:00.20
13 Jilliana Reese Sachse 23:02.80
14 Esther Afangideh Wylie 23:07.20
15 Ellen Harris Garland 23:10.50
16 Corey Huffman Rowlett 23:11.50
17 Greta Johnson Sachse 23:30.10
18 Aaryn Satterfield Sachse 23:37.70
19 Isabel Hernandez Lakeview 23:43.90
20 Zullie Martin Soto Rowlett 23:53.20
21 Marlene Roque Lakeview 24:11.30
22 Alyssa Martinez Lakeview 24:11.50
23 Rylie Gerhart Lakeview 24:13.70
24 Glorie Kabuin Garland 24:22.20
25 Evelyn Gamez South Garland 24:45.60
26 Vanessa Beltran Rowlett 24:53.50
27 Khloe Crawford Rowlett 24:53.80
28 Lucero Leos Garland 25:00.60
29 Jennifer Gomez South Garland 25:04.20
30 Jaqueline Najar Garland 25:08.80
31 Dulce Arzola Garland 25:10.20
32 Haley Krawczyk Rowlett 25:14.90
33 Bella Alvarado Rowlett 25:14.90
34 Kaci Marquez Naaman Forest 25:35.80
35 Vanessa Avila North Garland 26:05.70
36 Kayla Isario North Garland 26:07.00
37 Olivia Vanciel Garland 26:18.40
38 Madeline Pavey Garland 26:53.00
39 Mayra Alvarez South Garland 27:02.40
40 Brenda Miranda South Garland 27:20.50
41 Mellisa Alvarez South Garland 28:08.50
42 Karina Baca South Garland 28:21.20
43 Tanya Trevino North Garland 28:35.00
44 Yuliana Zapata South Garland 28:48.00
45 Gelgeli Clemons Naaman Forest 28:48.80
46 Abigail Valdez North Garland 29:04.10
47 Alexis Griffin Naaman Forest 29:21.30
