The top half of 2019’s top stories in Frisco athletics

With 10 Class 5A high schools that have produced a plethora of local and national stories in recent years, capping one calendar year of the Frisco-area sports scene is not an easy thing.
Between long postseason runs and records being broken on the gridiron, 2019 will go down as one to remember.
Let’s take a look back at the top 10 stories in Frisco-area athletics, now with the top half of that lineup.
5. The Star hosts Plano-El Paso matchup
The matchup between Plano Senior and El Paso Eastwood made national headlines this past year when Plano ISD announced on Aug. 15 that, citing safety reasons and the timing of the matchup, it was cancelling the game.
The decision generated statewide attention and a flurry of social media backlash, with PISD reversing course one day later and reinstating the game — shifting the location from Murphy’s Kimbrough Stadium to The Star in Frisco to satisfy the school district’s security concerns.
Lebanon Trail and Fort Worth Arlington Heights were scheduled to play at The Star that night, but both teams agreed to move their game to Toyota Stadium.
4. Lady Redhawks get to state
The Lady Redhawks needed an extra period of play, along with a miraculous buzzer-beater at the end of regulation, to take down rival Lone Star in this year’s regional final, 43-39, to send the Liberty to state for the second time in program history.
Liberty punched its ticket to San Antonio thanks in large part to Randi Thompson, who is now at North Texas, connecting on the most monumental shot of her career as time expired in regulation.
With just 7.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter while down 35-32, Liberty drew up a play out of the timeout in hopes of getting the ball into its best player’s hands with the season on the line.
Although the play didn’t work to perfection – Thompson caught the ball from roughly 30 feet away from the basket – that didn’t stop her from heaving it at the rim with just 0.3 seconds remaining when the ball left her hands.
The Lady Redhawks then took care of business in overtime and eventually advanced all the way to the state championship game, where they fell at the hands of Amarillo, 47-42.
3. Wakeland soccer dominant again
Over the last decade, the Wakeland boys soccer team has become a regular each April in Georgetown at the state tournament.
The Wolverines have made the trip five times already this decade and had a sixth this past year after they defeated Mount Pleasant, 1-0, in the Class 5A Region II final.
The victory marked the third regional championship for head coach Andy Holt in as many years with the program, as he helped continue one of the more dominant dynasties in Frisco ISD sports history. Ultimately, Wakeland’s bid for a state title was dashed in the 5A final, dropping a 2-1 verdict to El Paso Bel Air.
2. Stegmann wins gold
After two long years of living in the shadow of McKinney North superstar London Culbreath, it was finally Reedy junior distance-runner Colleen Stegmann’s time to shine.
With Culbreath taking a bit of a dip this season due to injuries and other factors, Stegmann took full advantage with her best year yet as she claimed gold at the Class 5A Region II meet and then again at the state cross country meet shortly after.
Her time of 17:17.03 landed her in front of Gracie Morris of Aledo and Lovejoy’s Amy Morefield, and Stegmann is poised to the frontrunner in her senior season.
1. Lone Star knocks off Highland Park… twice
Going into Week Three, the Highland Park football team hadn’t lost a home game to an opponent from Texas since 1998 – until that night.
Lone Star stormed Highlander Stadium in that Week Three showdown and pulled off the upset, stifling the three-time defending state champions at their house in a 30-19 victory.
For most programs, knocking off the No. 1-ranked squad in the state in historic fashion would be the highlight of their season, but not for the Rangers.
Lone Star went on to run the table in the regular season, and later followed that up with another victory over Highland Park in the postseason, until its season came to an end in the fifth round
against Denton Ryan. The Rangers finished with an impressive 14-1 record when things were all said and done.
