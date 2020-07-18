The 28th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on June 21.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
This has been a year that nobody will soon forget with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on March 12.
Though many of the spring sports were unable to complete their stories, Lake Dallas showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, Lake Dallas’ top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media presents its eighth edition of The Varsitys, the second of a three-part series.
Part I (July 12)
Best Game
Breakthrough Athlete
Biggest Moment
Part II (July 19)
Best Performance
Best Coach
Biggest Upset
Part III (July 26)
Best Male Athlete
Best Female Athlete
Best Team
Best Performance
Kobee Minor vs. Princeton, football
Minor showed why Texas Tech was interested in the services of the three-star standout defensive back, finishing with two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a blocked extra point, albeit in a 31-21 loss to Princeton.
It didn’t take long for Minor to showcase his skills as a ball-hawking defensive back.
Minor did everything he could to try to lift the Falcons to a victory, notching an interception, two fumble recoveries and blocked extra point in the first half alone.
Lake Dallas took a 21-17 lead in the third quarter after Minor intercepted his second pass of the ballgame and ran 35 yards for a touchdown.
Minor finished the night with eight tackles and one pass defense.
Best Coach
Jordan Davis, girls basketball
When Davis, who just concluded her first year at the school following the move from Flower Mound Marcus, met with the team before the year and asked them for their goals, players said they wanted to win a district championship. They wanted to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Check on both of those.
They ended up sharing the District 8-5A crown and got the No. 1 seed for the postseason. They ended up making it to the Region I Tournament before falling to No. 1-ranked Amarillo – also the two-time defending state champion before Frisco Liberty won it all this year – in the semifinals, 52-34.
“My old high school coach at Valley View, Bobby Bates, he came by one day to talk to the girls,” Davis said. “He kind of just sat and watched for a little bit and he texted me Saturday and was like, ‘Whenever I saw that group that day I came and talked to them,’ he said, ‘I didn’t really know if they were a regional semifinal group.’ But he was like they’ve just grown so incredibly much, and he said, ‘You can really tell they’ve taken to what you guys have instilled.’”
They stormed to some huge wins throughout the district slate. There was the 64-27 drubbing at Justin Northwest in the opener that showed just who they could be. They beat Denton Braswell. They beat The Colony – a team with some of the top college-bound seniors in the country in Tamia Jones (SMU) and Jewel Spear (Wake Forest) – twice.
Biggest Upset
Lake Dallas defeats Little Elm, girls soccer
In what proved to be a season highlighted by a dramatic turnaround under the direction of first-year head coach Nathan Davis, Lake Dallas earned a signature victory with a 2-1 win over defending District 8-5A champion Little Elm.
The Lady Lobos struck first and took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Lake Dallas regrouped in the locker room.
Bolstered by goals from Arkansas-Little Rock signee Karina DePaoli and Presleigh Thiessen, the Lady Falcons found the back of the net twice in the second half, rallying to knock off Little Elm by a score of 2-1.
This victory proved to be crucial. Lake Dallas, Little Elm and The Colony all finished district play with two losses, but nine wins in district action for the Lady Falcons, compared to eight each for the Lady Lobos and the Lady Cougars, gave Lake Dallas the outright district title and its first playoff berth since 2016.
