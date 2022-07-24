The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on Wednesday.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Over the past school year, Plano has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last season of local citywide sports into an award-winning perspective. This month, the city’s top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said, Star Local Media concludes the 10th edition of The Varsitys.
Best Male Athlete
Matt Comegys, Plano West golf
The bar for success is quite high when it comes to Plano West golf. Prior to last season, the program had produced two individual state champions over the previous six years in alums Travis McInroe (2016) and Parker Coody (2017).
Comegys etched his name in those same history books by authoring a memorable senior season on the links. He began his postseason with wins in the District 6-6A and Region I-6A tournaments, and then completed the sweep by winning the 6A state title after sinking an eagle on the 18th hole at Georgetown's Legacy Hills Golf Club.
Comegy's clutch make materialized by chipping in a shot from approximately 35 yards out, avoiding a playoff hole and winning the outright 6A state title on the final shot of his decorated high school career. The incoming Texas Tech freshman's championship win came after carding a two-day score of 136, finishing one stroke ahead of Richardson Pearce's Preston Stout.
"I mean, what can you say? That kid is solid gold," said Joe Cravens, West head coach, in May after Comegy's state title win.
Best Female Athlete
Tiriah Kelley, Plano East track
Plano East head track and field coach Robert Reed remembered first hearing about Kelley back when she was running in middle school and the potential she had to be the next in the Panthers' lineage of elite sprinters.
Kelley wasted no time showing she belonged in qualifying for state as a freshman, and Reed praised the way in which Kelley pushed herself and bought into East's coaching across four years on varsity. She made a trip to Austin to compete at state each season, culminating in a senior year where Kelley helped lead the Lady Panthers to a third-place finish in the team standings in May.
Kelley had plenty of hardware to show for that effort, medaling in three different events. She captured the first state gold medals of her career by winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes with respective times of 11.40 and 23.06. According to the Texas Track and Field Coaches Association, her time in the 200 was the third fastest in state history.
Kelley, who will continue her track career at Louisville, also ran the anchor leg on East's 4x100 relay, teaming with Kaylee Moody, Kaley Qualls and Janiya Richardson to finish in second place with a time of 45.38.
Best Team
Plano boys soccer
It's not often that a program seeking its first playoff win in a decade enters a season with aspirations of contending for a state championship. But that was the mindset that Plano head boys soccer coach Tex McCullough instilled in his Wildcats, and the buy-in was evident all throughout a memorable 2022 season.
All year long, McCullough lauded the mental toughness and even keel of his senior-laden roster, trusting them to work through any lulls in their play and handle mid-game adjustments no matter the opponent or circumstance.
The Wildcats reaped the benefits, battling through a parity-heavy 6-6A to win their first district title since 2012 and parlaying that into a lengthy stay in the postseason that culminated in the program's first appearance in the UIL state tournament since 2009.
Plano had a knack for clutch play during the postseason, be it the heroics in goal by Henry Huffstetler or the potent one-two punch of forward Nolan Giles and midfielder Gage Wood, and a myriad of valuable contributions elsewhere in the lineup.
The Wildcats, whose 2022 season included a 20-5-3 record, posted playoff wins over Denton Guyer (2-1), Lake Highlands (2-0), Allen (1-0), El Paso Eastlake (3-1), Keller (2-1) and Katy Seven Lakes (3-2) prior to being edged in a shootout by Lake Travis (1-0) to finish as 6A state runners-up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.