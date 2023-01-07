The year 2022 is now over so The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer and Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp addressed what to look forward to for next year.
"As we welcome the new year, The Colony continues to be the place people and businesses want to be,” Mayor Richard Boyer said. “In 2023, residents can look forward to some exciting announcements regarding new destination attractions as well as some expansion and enhancement plans for existing city amenities. There will be a lot happening this year and I am enthusiastic about the upward trajectory of our city. "
As for Lewisville ISD, Dr. Lori Rapp talked about what she has been focusing on this year as the newly appointed superintendent and some expectations she has for the district next year.
“We have seen this fall, through our emphasis on coming together as One LISD and focusing on Community Engagement through our 3 C’s of connection, communication, and culture how important it is that we unite as a whole community to support our schools who are investing every day in our most precious resource as a community which is our children,” she said. “We have shown over these last five months since school started how recognizing and celebrating the talented students and staff of LISD creates a positive learning environment for our students and can help us address an educator workforce shortage. For 2023, I am excited about how we can continue this momentum into the new year. There is no doubt that research shows that strong relationships between schools, families, and community members can positively affect student achievement and outcomes.”
“I look forward to ensuring that our district continues to value supporting our staff to create high quality learning experiences for students, and am excited to see how that leads our students to excel no matter whether it is on the field, the stage, the classroom, or in the community. I am also looking forward to working alongside our School Board to collaborate with our elected officials throughout the 88th Legislative Session to advocate for public education and the students, staff and families of LISD. I know that strong schools and communities go hand in hand and I believe in 2023 together we can create a strong future for our community when we all invest in the education of our children.”
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.