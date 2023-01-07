The year 2022 is now over so The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer and Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp addressed what to look forward to for next year.

"As we welcome the new year, The Colony continues to be the place people and businesses want to be,” Mayor Richard Boyer said. “In 2023, residents can look forward to some exciting announcements regarding new destination attractions as well as some expansion and enhancement plans for existing city amenities. There will be a lot happening this year and I am enthusiastic about the upward trajectory of our city. "

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

