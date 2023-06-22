The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, June 20 to receive an update on the 2023 Mission TC Volunteer Assistance Program projects.
Mission TC Week occurred May 30 through June 2 and four projects were completed with a total of 62 volunteers working on these projects. Forty-seven people worked construction at least one day and 15 people helped with lunch and snacks.
“Volunteers worked a total of 935 hours for that entire week of construction projects,” said Danny Dill, community outreach officer for the city of The Colony. “And volunteers who worked for snack, food prep and delivery totaled 120 hours. That came out to 1,055 total hours that were volunteered for that entire week.”
Mission TC Week started because residents’ annual youth mission trip got canceled and a lot of people had signed up to volunteer to help people, but didn’t have anyone to help. The first year, through a partnership with the city, Mission TC was able to help fix up five different houses.
Lieutenant Marc Hamm with The Colony Police Department helped get the program up and running alongside Dill.
“We formed this four years ago and I love the partnership we have between the people and the city,” Hamm said. “Just being able to go out and help people and not just what volunteers are doing, but the city is trying to help and it’s a great partnership.”
This is the biggest year the volunteer assistance program has had when it comes to volunteer participation and Hamm said that he hopes to grow it even more next year.
Independent sector estimated that the hourly rate for volunteers was $31.80, so the total value invested into the city from Mission TC was $33,549. Building materials and supplies totaling $5,135 were purchased and Lowe's in Little Elm partnered with Mission TC to give discounts on materials and free delivery.
The first address that Mission TC worked at for the week was 5204 Nash and volunteers completed a full fence demo and replacement, soffit and fascia removal and rebuild, replacement of siding sections, and paint on the soffit, fascia and siding.
Other homes Mission TC volunteers worked on included 5325 Hendrix Drive, 5553 Rutledge, and 5201 Keller Cir. Projects included demoing and replacing fencing, and replacing and building front gates.
“The whole purpose behind the volunteer assistance program and all of this is it doesn’t do any good to have code enforcement go and write someone a citation or fine someone if they don’t have the ability to fix the issue,” said The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer. “As many people are willing to get together and fix the issues, the better off this is and the fact you were able to do so many properties on this day is phenomenal.”
For those interested in getting involved with the Mission TC Volunteer Assistance Program, you can reach out directly to Danny Dill at ddill@thecolonytx.gov or visit The Colony’s website to learn more about the program.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell.
