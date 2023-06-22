The Colony City Council met on Tuesday, June 20 to receive an update on the 2023 Mission TC Volunteer Assistance Program projects.

Mission TC Week occurred May 30 through June 2 and four projects were completed with a total of 62 volunteers working on these projects. Forty-seven people worked construction at least one day and 15 people helped with lunch and snacks.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

