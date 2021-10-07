An intersection that attracts nearly 20,000 motorists per day along the border of The Colony and Lewisville is getting a four-way traffic signal that will cost the former city $364,000.
The project, planned for installation in the intersection of Standridge Drive and Memorial Drive, was unanimously approved by The Colony City Council in a Wednesday meeting.
The construction of these signals is expected to take 10 months, a timeframe which Mayor Pro Tem Richard Boyer initially questioned before casting an affirmative vote.
“The main problem is the materials, and it’s primarily the mast arms and poles. There [aren’t] many companies that build those anymore, and of all that time, it’s really just acquiring those,” explained Engineering Director Ron Hartline.
Hartline said to Star Local Media that a “traffic signal warrant study” was conducted in the intersection and found that 19,647 cars went through it in a 24-hour period.
“This is too much traffic for a four-way stop to handle efficiently,” he said in an email. “In addition, the Live Oaks logistics Development located at the northeast corner of Memorial Dr. and Standridge Dr. will substantially increase vehicular traffic loads in this area once it is completed next year.”
The intersection lies within the boundaries of The Colony, with Memorial Drive turning into Lewisville’s Lake Ridge Drive immediately west of Standridge Drive.
