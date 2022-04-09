The city of The Colony will be spending nearly $4.2 million for an overhaul of three streets.
The expenditure was authorized via resolution in The Colony City Council’s Tuesday meeting. Originally on the consent agenda (which is normally reserved for non-controversial items that are generally considered to not merit discussion), Mayor Richard Boyer pulled it from the consent agenda due to the dollar amount and the accompanying curiosity some residents may have.
Contractor bids for the project ranged from this dollar amount to $5.5 million, city documents indicated. There were five total bids.
The reconstruction will include a complete rebuild of water lines, sewer lines and storm drainage systems, as well as an installation of street lights. The serviced areas will include all of Tucker Street (including its intersection with Taylor Street), the northernmost portion of Miller Drive (which extends past Keller Circle by 100 feet) and Bartlett Drive’s stretch from Clover Valley Drive to Miller Drive.
Funds for the project are included as an expenditure in the city’s 2021-22 budget, which allots $9.5 million for street, alleyway and sidewalk projects such as this one.
This overhaul is Phase 11 of a series of similar projects designated for the same purpose. Phase 10 was approved by the council in a June 2021 meeting and earmarked over $1 million for reconstruction on parts of Hendricks Drive, Knox Drive and Paige Road.
