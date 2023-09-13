The Colony is less than one month out from hosting the 2023 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, the longest running LPGA event in the state of Texas.
This year’s tournament will take place Oct. 2-8 at the Golf Clubs at The Tribute (Old American Golf Club.) The Ascendant LPGA has some new additions this year in terms of family-friendly events, most notably, BITE by the Lake.
Here’s what residents of The Colony can expect when they head to the course in early October:
BITE by the Lake
New for 2023, BITE by the Lake is an upgraded culinary experience featuring complimentary food and beverages from local chefs and restaurants.
BITE by the Lake tickets are $50, valid for one day on Friday or Saturday of the tournament. Additional VIP tickets are also available, allowing purchasers to have access to a hospitality area with greenside view of Old American Golf Club’s signature 18th hole along with complimentary signature cocktails.
“What’s more uniting for families and friends and the folks attending than great food?” asked The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer. “This has multiple reasons why I’m excited about it. Not only is it going to be a new upgraded culinary experience for the guests here, it’s going to show off local chefs, local restaurants here. We have people coming here from all over the world and what better way to show off what we have than to be able to sample food.”
BITE by the Lake ticket holders will be able to try small food samples from local chefs and restaurants during Friday and Saturday of the tournament.
Volunteer registration
Volunteer registration is open for the 2023 Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America. Each year, hundreds of volunteers donate their time to serve critical needs at the tournament, including marshaling, scoring, transportation, hospitality services and many other important roles. In 2023, the tournament is seeking more than 500 volunteers to fill a variety of roles during tournament week.
“The level of enthusiasm and excitement that we have from the volunteers, many of them are our residents nearby, they look forward to this event, they plan their schedules around being able to spend time here at this event and it is fantastic,” Boyer said. “This event doesn't happen without those volunteers.”
The $60 volunteer package includes two official tournament golf shirts; a hat or visor; four weekly grounds passes; a volunteer credential allowing grounds access and complimentary parking all week; and meals provided on scheduled days of volunteering. Volunteers who work three or more shifts will receive a voucher to play Golf Clubs at The Tribute.
For more information on volunteering at the 2023 Volunteers of America Classic, visit www.AscendantLPGA.com/volunteer.
How does the tournament affect The Colony’s economy?
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America used to be held in Las Colinas up until six years ago. This is the 13th year for the Ascendant LPGA and the sixth year for it being held in The Colony.
The event also used to be held at different months throughout the year. The Colony has tried holding it in July for Independence Day and in December, before settling on the late September, early October sweet-spot when it comes to Texas weather. With the tournament being held in The Colony this time of year, it means big things for the city’s economy.
“It’s a full week of having folks in town,” Boyer said. “Not only the players, but the players’ caddies, people who are in town from the television crews, and then just the spectators that are involved in it. It really is a great benefit to our city and the surrounding communities too… This time of year, right before you get into the holiday season, it's perfect timing and a nice little economic shot in the arm for the community.”
Goals for the future
Boyer plans to embrace The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers for America for many years to come, making it a signature event for the city. With the growth of the city being such a big aspect, Boyer hopes to put The Colony on the map for golfers.
“It's a perfect fit for the size of city we are and it's really something that we have just grown with and we love and we will want this event to be here for the proceeding future,” Boyer said.
