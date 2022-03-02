“It is better to go to the house of mourning than to the house of feasting.” –Ecclesiastes 7:2
The day before Lent is traditionally a celebratory moment in the Catholic faith, but as a great number of people celebrated the holiday traditionally known as Fat Tuesday, the day was a somber occasion at the St. Sophia Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in The Colony.
Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has been a subject of intense prayer for members of St. Sophia, North Texas’s only Ukrainian Orthodox church. Two days after the church held its first divine liturgy since the invasion, Tuesday saw the congregants observing a “moleben [service of intercession] in times of war.”
Attendance was sparse compared to Sunday, as four parishioners occupied the church pews over the duration of the service.
At the building’s entrance, a shelf beneath a community bulletin board held a sign that read, “Putin is a war criminal.” In the adjacent nave where services were held, the intercession was officiated by Reverend Father Pavlo Popov.
“We continue to pray for Ukraine, for peace in Ukraine and for all those who are fighting to defend their country,” Popov said during the service’s concluding prayer. “We pray for all those civilians, especially. So many casualties [and] so many children who have died today.”
In a pew, Popov’s wife, Luba Yablonska, prayed in tears as the intercession focused on the victims and casualties of the invasion.
“It’s beyond describing,” said Yablonska, who has cousins, aunts and uncles in Ukraine, following services. “I didn’t think it would go that far – I thought they would just… they would scare us a little bit and stop, but so far, they’re bombing hospitals and [killing] kids. So many kids.”
Yablonska and another parishioner in attendance, Andina Dembiska, both have family in West Ukraine, an area they said was more safe than cities such as the country’s capital and largest municipality, Kyiv. Dembiska moved to Dallas from Lviv, a Western Ukrainian city, with her husband six months ago. While no bombs have landed in Lviv, adjacent towns have been targeted, Reuters reported.
As they continue to worry for their family’s safety, both Yablonska and Dembiska said they have taken comfort in prayer.
“We have to pray,” Yablonska said. “It’s our only hope.”
Yablonska added that the outpouring of love and support from the community has been uplifting for the congregation, whether expressed through sending flowers, donating money or making a phone call expressing solidarity.
“It’s just been nonstop since it started; it’s amazing,” she said. “Ukrainians are very patriotic. They’re very strong people and they will stand until the end to defend the country. It’s for the future of our kids, and (…) we need all the support that we can get.”
