As the only veterans organization located in The Colony, Holley-Riddle Post 21 serves the local community by providing veterans and their families a place to call home.
The Post 21 family is made up of veterans, spouses, children and friends, leading and organizing annual events to ensure that military traditions are not forgotten from generation to generation.
“We believe it is our responsibility to teach the community and give our fellow veterans a time and place to honor those traditions,” said Mary Garcia, Holley-Riddle Post 21 Commander. “Each year, we hold a Memorial Day Ceremony, a POW/MIA Recognition Sunset Vigil and Veterans Day ceremonies during the American Heroes Festival. We also hold a Vietnam War Era Recognition event to honor those veterans who served during that period.”
Garcia recently started her third year as Commander of American Legion Post 21 and leads the color guard team who presents the colors in ceremonies and special events. She is also the honor guard team leader, which is where Post 21’s primary mission is to provide military honors at memorial services and funerals for departed veterans.
Garcia joined the U.S. Air Force in 1979 and became an aircraft maintenance officer at a time when the career field was fairly new to women. In this role, she led maintenance teams in supporting fighter aircrafts in assignments from Spain, Texas, Germany and England.
“A highlight of my career was leading an Aircraft Generation Squadron of over 400 maintenance people supporting 80 A-10 aircraft,” she said. “I retired at the rank of major in 1994.”
As a veteran on Independence Day, Garcia said that she’s filled with gratitude to live in a country that is a beacon of freedom and democracy for all. She said she’s also filled with pride knowing that she’s one of many who wore the uniform of the Armed Forces.
Post 21 also opens their doors to the community by hosting various free seminars on subjects like funeral pre-arrangements, first aid and CPR. Another part of their mission is to support local youth.
“We are proud sponsors of Scout Troop 226,” Garcia said. “We recognize the efforts of students involved in The Colony High School JROTC program. We provide opportunities for scholarship money through our Oratorical competition, and send exceptional young men and women to Boys and Girls State, a week-long summer program to learn about the workings of our government.”
As a service organization, Post 21 is also a member of The Chamber of Commerce where they are able to stay in tune with the community’s needs to determine ways to continue to serve, Garcia said.
As the commander, Garcia has the opportunity to lead veterans who want to continue to serve and make the community a better place. She said one of her proudest moments was getting The Colony officially named a “Purple Heart City” by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Department of Texas, in recognition of the support given to veterans and their families.
“When we serve in the military, we forge special bonds with others as we all work towards a common goal of protecting our nation and our allies,” Garcia said. "When we transition into civilian life some of us may feel a kind of loss of identity. When I became an active member of Post 21, I reconnected with my veteran brothers and sisters. I found a renewed purpose to continue a life of service for veterans and our local community. Knowing I make a difference is very fulfilling.”
Holley-Riddle Post 21 is open to all who have served honorably and welcomes their families and patriot friends. Anyone interested in learning more about Post 21 can contact honorguardpost21@gmail.com.
