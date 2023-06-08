Coming up in October, the LPGA is looking at ways to make The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America tournament in The Colony more exciting for attendees.
The goal for this year is to make The Colony the premier stop on the LPGA tour, which goes beyond just golf and make the event appealing to more than just golf fans.
The events and activities that helped make the event last year included the Tribute Trail 5K presented by AT&T, The Tribute Community Kick-Off Party & Concert, Women’s Leadership Summit presented by BNY Mellon, Lewisville ISD Sports Management Day, and more
“As we look to continue growing the event, the 2023 event that we would love to bring to The Colony is a concept we’re calling ‘BITE by the Lake,’” said James Clark, Vice President of Outlyr. “BITE is a way for us to help showcase local bars and local restaurants and help local chefs continue to expose themselves to the community and give them an opportunity to showcase their brand.”
BITE is a food festival, a concept that Outlyr has used in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the LPGA Class and in Northwest Arkansas with the Walmart event. BITE by the Lake is an upgraded culinary experience for spectators and sponsors onsite at the Ascendant LPGA on Friday through Sunday with two ticket options offering all-inclusive food and beverage sampling from local restaurants and brands.
In partnerships with local bars and restaurants, Outlyr is giving businesses the opportunity to operate there at no cost to them. Outlyr would stipend the local businesses to showcase two to three menu items per day on Friday, Oct. 7, Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We would ask for about 1,000 samples each day from those bars and restaurants,” Clark said. “We would have two different ticket types and the goal of this program, in addition to showcasing the local businesses, would be to expose the event to more people in the community who are not just looking for golf.”
To help get this program up and running in The Colony discussions will continue with Outlyr and The Colony City Council on the potential availability of local restaurants and bars at this year’s LPGA event.
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.