Coming up in October, the LPGA is looking at ways to make The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America tournament in The Colony more exciting for attendees.

The goal for this year is to make The Colony the premier stop on the LPGA tour, which goes beyond just golf and make the event appealing to more than just golf fans.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

