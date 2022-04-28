Plans for a proposed brewpub opening in the former location of the Urban8 food court are moving forward and will make their way to The Colony City Council.
In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend a specific use permit (SUP) for the Brewpub at Urban8 brewery. The applicant requested the SUP since the site, located at 5625 State Highway 121, is located approximately 250 feet away from Goody Goody Liquor.
Because a city ordinance requires that an establishment classified as a "bar, lounge or tavern" cannot be less than 1,000 feet away from an alcoholic beverage store, plans for the brewpub cannot legally proceed in their current form without council granting a SUP.
Isaac Williams, the city's Senior Planner, told Commissioners on Tuesday that the uses and vision of the brewpub made it more aligned with the "bar, lounge or tavern" category rather than the "restaurant and bar" category under which the building's former tenant was classified.
While the establishment plans to serve food, “it does not quite meet the threshold that you would typically find for a restaurant establishment," Williams said.
When discussing the SUP application, Commissioner Brenda Armour questioned if an establishment of this sort was needed in The Colony given that the city has an abundant presence of bars, taverns and nightlife destinations.
“The Colony really hasn’t had the experience of dealing with microbreweries,” said applicant James Wirz to the Commission. “We would certainly offer a lot more than packaged beer that you can go and buy at Goody Goody or Specs or Total Wine or whatever – totally different experience.”
The brewpub would have an anticipated brewing capacity of 1,800-3,300 barrels, and the 8,400-square-foot building would devote 2,400 square feet of its space for a customer service area.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
