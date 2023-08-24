The Colony P&Z.jpeg

Chelsea Green village will feature golf course lots and townhomes.

 Courtesy of The Tribute

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Aug. 22 to conduct a public hearing, discuss and consider making a recommendation to the city council for amendments to the planned development for Chelsea Green at The Tribute.

The applicant is requesting amendments to the Chelsea Green village to provide conceptual elevations and amend the townhome development standards to allow for a detached pergola in the front courtyard of the units.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

