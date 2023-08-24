The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Aug. 22 to conduct a public hearing, discuss and consider making a recommendation to the city council for amendments to the planned development for Chelsea Green at The Tribute.
The applicant is requesting amendments to the Chelsea Green village to provide conceptual elevations and amend the townhome development standards to allow for a detached pergola in the front courtyard of the units.
The Tribute, a 1,600-acre master-planned community located in The Colony, announced Grenadier Homes as the builders for one of its last remaining residential villages in February.
Chelsea Green village will have 147 townhomes and 17 single-family homes built by American Legend Homes and Britton Homes. The single-family homes will feature views of hole No. 1 of the Old American course at Golf Clubs at The Tribute. Village amenities include a resort pool, a playground and an expansive dog park, which will be available for use by all residents of The Tribute community.
Site work for Chelsea Green at The Tribute began in February, and construction on homes is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2024.
Once completed, The Tribute will have approximately 3,000 homes, consisting of single-family homes, townhomes and proposed condominiums. A park and marina, as well as a hotel resort, are also expected to be future developments in The Tribute.
The planning and zoning commission recommended approval to the city council for the proposed development amendments.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
