With graduation today, The Colony High School seniors had a moment to reflect on learning moments, favorite memories, and so much more.

Here’s what the top 10 graduates from The Colony High School had to say when it comes to future plans, what teacher impacted them most, favorite memories, and more.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments