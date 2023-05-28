With graduation today, The Colony High School seniors had a moment to reflect on learning moments, favorite memories, and so much more.
Here’s what the top 10 graduates from The Colony High School had to say when it comes to future plans, what teacher impacted them most, favorite memories, and more.
Next week, be on the lookout for your The Colony High School graduate in the Lakeside Journal’s June 4 print edition.
Thessaly Call
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas in Austin.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I intend to major in environmental science to become an environmental scientist.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
The teacher who impacted me the most was my 9th grade biology teacher, Mr. Curry Goff. Mr. Goff ignited my interest in science while fostering my self-belief. He made an effort to show that he cared deeply about his students, including myself, helping me realize my potential. With his guidance and support, I gained the confidence I needed to pursue my goals. That is something I will forever be grateful for.
What are your favorite memories of school?
While I don’t have a particular favorite high school memory, my favorite part of high school was being present with friends and enjoying the little moments. It was that quality time I spent with loved ones that made high school so worthwhile. I will forever cherish and prioritize those moments as I move on in my life.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope that the Class of 2023 leaves a legacy of kindness, where compassion and respect are prioritized. I hope that we cultivated a culture of inclusivity, where everyone feels welcomed and supported. I hope that we fostered a community built upon these values, so that we may leave a positive impact on the upcoming classes, leaving a lasting legacy that will be remembered for years to come.
Caleb Ho
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
UT Austin.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Mechanical Engineering. I plan to be an engineer.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Adam Lowber, English. I have had Mr. Lowber as a teacher seven separate times; advisory each year, English 1 Honors, PSAT/SAT Team, AP Literature. Lowber has just been a constant during my high school career and I have grown to appreciate everything he has done for me. Especially in advisory, I could talk to him about anything that was troubling me. Whether he comically or seriously gives me advice, it has helped me make it through high school.
What are your favorite memories of school?
One memory that stands out is the Mr. TCHS pageant. During my senior year, I definitely broke out of my shell and felt comfortable expressing myself. I remember how I used to hide the fact that I listened to K-pop, but now, I’ll dance along wherever. In the pageant, I danced to OMG by NewJeans. I was looking for a chance to dance in a public situation and it was the perfect opportunity. I had a lot of fun learning my song and dancing with the other contestants.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I want people to remember us as the class who brought back normality. COVID-19 hit us during our freshman year and by our senior year, we brought back community and spirit back to high school.
Diana Ton
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Texas Christian University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Computer science, software engineering.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Stephanie Turner; Honors Chemistry. She taught me the importance of persevering through difficult times, showed endless compassion, and always tried her best to make learning even the hardest material a better and more fun time.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memories of school were the simple moments where everyone (whether a lunch table or class) shared a good laugh. In those moments, it was the most comforting and joyful feeling of community. In a way, it felt very bittersweet as I knew I would miss those times as we get older and time goes on.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 is remembered as a group of students who defied the odds. Whether there were societal or personal challenges in our way, many, if not most of us, continued to fuel our ambitions to be the best and/or achieve what we knew we wanted and deserved. For that, I am appreciative we were given opportunities to learn as it only made us stronger.
Sophie Smith
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Western Carolina University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Integrated health sciences, on a pre-med track.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
The teacher that impacted me the most is Dr. Leanne Lentschke. I took her Composition 1, Composition 2, and American Literature classes. She taught me a lot and made writing more fun. She also taught me a lot about how to be strong in life because she always had so much going on in her life but no matter what that was, she always made her students smile. She was understanding and respectful and wanted us to succeed.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memories of school are with my classmates. They made everything more fun and were all very supportive even when we had to go online.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
We went online during freshman year and many of us stayed online sophomore year too. We missed a lot which caused high school to seem to go by really fast. I hope we are remembered as the class that made the most of the opportunities we had and for the support we were for each other through everything.
Jennifer Lynn Ton
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of North Texas or University of Texas at Dallas.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to major in computer science and plan to have a career somewhere in the field.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
James Sloat, AP Environmental Science. Mr. Sloat is the first and only teacher that has intrigued me to learn the subject of science. He brings positive energy and always encourages his students to do their best. I greatly appreciate the way he respects all of his students and sympathizes with each of them dealing with certain situations. Mr. Sloat had me at my lowest point in my academic and mental state. Looking back, I am so thankful for Mr. Sloat for putting up with me. He gave me space and time to complete my work to the best of my abilities while I tackled some personal issues. I will always be grateful for Mr. Sloat because he is an understanding person and an excellent educator.
What are your favorite memories of school?
I don't have one specific memory but the several experiences I have with my sisters, friends, and staff members, especially our counselors in this school, stand out. These encounters are when we talk about life and frustration touching on our academic achievements. Sometimes we cry and yell, but most of the time we laugh and relate to how hard we have worked over the years to be where we are. I am so grateful for these memories because it was the time when we got to connect and encourage each other.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 will be remembered as hard workers who were energetic, caring, and accomplishers.
Mathew Nguyen
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Texas A&M University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to major in computer engineering, and I hope to get a bachelor’s and a master’s. I’m not entirely sure what my career plan is, but I hope to work for a good tech company.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Mr. Larkin teaches music however has also encouraged me to try new things, find new opportunities in life, and to endure through difficult and uncomfortable times. I feel that I have grown a lot as a person because of his encouragement, and I thank him for that.
What are your favorite memories of school?
I loved being a part of The Colony High School Marching Band because you work together with many different people for many hours to achieve collective goals.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
A class that had struggled due to the pandemic, but was able to persevere through COVID-19, carrying on the traditions, standards, and identity of their high school.
Tanmeet Kaur
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Undecided.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
Undecided
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Tracy Jobst, Math. She showed that she truly cared and went out of her way to help me out.
What are your favorite memories of school?
Making friends through both Collegiate Academy and the TCHS Band Program.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
As impactful.
Anna Emswiller
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Johnson and Wales University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I am majoring in baking and pastry food management and plan to start a bakery.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Chef Darron DeRosa in Culinary Arts at TECCW because he has made a huge difference not only on my career path but also my knowledge of being a reliable worker and a quality person.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memories of school are my times with my fine arts classes where the communities built are all focused on helping each other reach our goals and create new friendships.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope the Class of 2023 is remembered as not only a class who lived through a worldwide pandemic and still persevered, but also the class that made the best of their experiences and grew for the better.
Wendy Lemus
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
Texas Woman's University.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan on majoring in nursing and getting my Bachelor’s of Nursing and starting my career in a hospital.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Mrs. Wendy Curran Meyer who teaches speech/debate. She was my AVID teacher 7/8th grade and always puts her students first. She never fails to make her students feel welcomed and supported. Whenever I am not having a good day, I know I can always go to Mrs. Meyer and she will never fail to cheer me on.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite high school memory was my cross country district race. It was my last cross country race so it was a very memorable day. I got to spend the day with my teammates and cheer all of them on! I had finally found a hobby that I enjoyed and could continue to participate in after high school.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
In years to come, I hope history remembers the Class of 2023 to be the class that brought the sense of community back to our society.
James Hawkins
What university/college are you attending in the fall?
University of Texas at Dallas.
What do you plan to major in, and what are your career plans?
I plan to major in computer science.
What teacher impacted you the most and how/why?
Mrs. Lyquisha Ballard, I had her for Business Info Management 1 and 2. She was a really nice teacher and made her class really enjoyable. I was one of very few students who were in her BIM 2 class and it helped me a lot that she offered to let me in.
What are your favorite memories of school?
My favorite memory in school was 2021 band camp because I got to spend a lot of time with the friends I made over summer.
In the years to come, how do you hope history remembers the Class of 2023?
I hope they remember us as a good class.
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.