When Brent Holtz isn’t working as an insurance agent, he’s devoting his time to other organizations including the Dallas Rotary Club and The Colony Chamber of Commerce.
This week, he devoted some of his time to this Q&A, where he reflects on his career and the charitable work that accompanies it.
How did you get into your line of work?
Being born and raised in Bloomington, Illinois, all I knew was State Farm Insurance. State Farm is headquartered in Bloomington and my entire family works for State Farm. My Uncle David was a State Farm Agent for almost 20 years, and I always admired and dreamed I would be like him one day. I majored in insurance at Illinois State University and followed my passion. I love helping people and being a State Farm Agent allows me to do that!
Tell us about the work you do with organizations such as the Rotary Club.
I am on the Board of Directors for the Dallas Rotary Club and also on the Board of Directors for The Colony Chamber of Commerce. With the Dallas Rotary Club, I am the Chairman of our Charity Golf Tournament. Last year, we raised over $100,000 with proceeds going to the Dallas Police Department. The Rotary Club is all about “service above self.” We spend countless hours volunteering in Dallas and helping the community become a better place. For the Chamber of Commerce, I was the chairman for the 2021 Charity Golf Tournament. This year’s beneficiary is Next Steps, a local non-profit in The Colony.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
I would say raising over $100,000 of the Dallas Police Department at this year’s golf tournament. At our golf banquet, we had the Chief of Police and many of his officers. Talking with them and hearing the impact the money raised was going to be used for the young children in Dallas.
I am a father to 2 wonderful children. Raising them and seeing how they can contribute to society will continue make me a proud father.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
My wife and I like to watch Shark Tank and The Profit. We take lessons learned and implement in our business. I also enjoy watching any food channel. Diners, Drive Ins and Dives has been a recent favorite. These shows are watched past 7 p.m. Before 7 p.m., it is any Disney movie our kids are into at the moment. Moana, Frozen, Aladdin, et cetera.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
My wife and I try to only eat local. We love helping our community out whenever we can. Rock & Brews, Hard 8, Flatrock Smokehouse, The Colony Café, Shaka and Parrys Pizza are just a few!
What are some of your hobbies?
I played college football at Illinois State. I love football and all sports. We follow all Dallas teams, especially the Dallas Stars. I also try to play golf.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have been married to my wife Robyn for almost four years. We have two beautiful children. Stone is two years old and Ripley is just turned one. They are the center of our lives. My wife also owns a State Farm agency in The Colony. She is running for Place 2 in this year’s election for City Council. Our family loves The Colony and we try to do everything to benefit The Colony.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Leave the community better than what is was before. Impact the people around you and the community you live in, and be the best you can be.
