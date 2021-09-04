Behind every city’s reputation as an economic powerhouse is a devoted Chamber of Commerce working diligently to make it happen.
Helping work The Colony’s assembly line of economic development is Jennifer Ondreyka, the director of events and operations for The Colony Chamber of Commerce, a post she has held since 2017.
How did you get in your line of work?
Most of my work experience has been in sports marketing and event management. Five years ago, The Colony Chamber Board of Directors made the decision to hire staff members. Judy Ensweiler and I were brought on to expand the services and support that the chamber provides to our community.
What's been your greatest career moment to date?
I really enjoy helping local businesses and organizations thrive, and with the support of the city of The Colony, the chamber has been able to do this. In the last five years there have been three big “That’s awesome” accomplishments!
First, seeing the amazing attendance at our monthly Business Breakfast and Leadership Lunch events. I love that we honor The Colony first responders at our breakfast and Lewisville ISD students and teachers at our lunch.
Second, collaborating with Lewisville ISD to bring the INCubator program to The Colony High School this year. With the support of the city, local businesses and community members, TCHS students are able to enroll in this fantastic entrepreneur program. TCHS is the second high school in Lewisville ISD to offer this program to students.
The third big moment is hosting an annual golf tournament that benefits a local non-profit organization. In the last four years, the non-profit beneficiaries have been NTX Community Food Pantry, Metro Relief, United Way of Denton County and this year we are supporting Next Steps-The Colony. The hospitality of The Golf Clubs at The Tribute and the generous sponsorships and donations from our businesses have truly made this event a success.
What do you do with The Colony Chamber of Commerce?
I am the Director of Events and Operations. Translation: all things Chamber! Judy and I work seamlessly to deliver valuable experiences, meaningful connections and a strong sense of community to our businesses, organizations and residents. I truly embrace our mission statement, “The Colony Chamber of Commerce supports business and builds community through collaboration, education and advocacy.”
Are you a native Texan? (where from?)
No. I grew up in Hawaii and relocated to Texas in 1999 after living in Seattle and Washington D.C.
What's your fondest childhood memory?
Time at the beach with my family. Hawaii is a beautiful part of our country, and I am so grateful for having countless memories of days at the beach.
What's your favorite area restaurant?
That is a tough one! There are so many great restaurants in The Colony, a wonderful example of the resilience and vibrancy that The Colony is experiencing. I can’t say that I have a favorite. I dine in The Colony first!
What's your favorite movie?
National Treasure. It’s a family favorite that my husband and daughters have watched together over the years.
Tell our readers about your family.
Michael and I have been married for 20 years and have three daughters: Mehana, Malia and Makena. We have been residents of The Colony for 20 years. My parents, Daniel and Cynthia Mahle, are also residents of The Colony.
What are your hobbies?
My biggest hobby is traveling. I have been fortunate to visit 49 of 50 states, Alaska is my next adventure. I also love to watch volleyball, baseball and college football.
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I dance hula.
