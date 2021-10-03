A resident of The Colony for 32 years, the city’s Presiding Municipal Judge Richard Anderson has been prolifically engaged in its civic life, also serving as an attorney and taking on a litany of volunteer duties.
He is an active knight in the Knights of Columbus and a devout churchgoer who attends Holy Cross Catholic Church.
How did you get into the legal profession?
I became an attorney to help my clients with legal problems. Attorneys are in a unique position to make a difference in people’s lives when facing unfortunate events in their life. But my wife tells me that I became a lawyer because I love to argue with people – she may be right! Still, she should have been the lawyer in the family since she usually wins the argument at home.
In addition to serving my community as an attorney. I am also the Presiding Municipal Court Judge for The city of The Colony.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
My greatest accomplishments are my children and family. I have been blessed with success in my life and understand that with great success comes great responsibility to use my god-given talents and fruits of my success to help those in need.
Tell us about your civic and volunteer work with The Colony community.
I am a Knight of Columbus and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. I have been a Knight for 25 years. The main principle of the Knights is charity. The Knights provides various services to our community, including but not limited to helping those facing financial crisis, providing food and shelter for the homeless and providing assistance to Special Olympics and special education programs. Years ago, the Knights replaced a roof for a widow of a Vietnam veteran who was facing a financial crisis after the death of her husband and facing foreclosure. Her mortgage lender would not consider her for a hardship modification until her roof was replaced, which she of course she could not afford. The Knights stepped up and replaced her roof in order allow her to save her home.
My wife Tina and I are very active in our Church and serve as teachers in our church’s religious education programs. I am also a board member of The Colony Chamber of Commerce. One of my passions is to help high-risk youths.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am originally from Alamogordo, New Mexico and have lived in The Colony for more than 32 years.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I love all the restaurants in The Colony, including all the new restaurants in Grandscape, but I love to go to Angelina’s, Romas and Amore’s. Breakfast is also great at Café 121.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Simon Birch, The Hunt for Red October and Clear and Present Danger. I am hooked on the old western TV shows such as Gunsmoke, Bonanza and The High Chaparral.
Tell us about your family.
My wife Tina and I have been married for 37 years and have three children, Jake, Colton and Rose.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want my mark on the World to have made a difference in people’s lives for the better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.