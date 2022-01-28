Katie Besly is a licensed professional counselor who runs a practice dubbed “Novel Therapy” in her city of residence, The Colony. She also served as a chief strategist for Metro Relief, where she currently serves as a prolific volunteer.
In addition to these posts, she currently serves as the chair of The Colony Chamber of Commerce.
How did you get into your line of work?
I’ve always worked in “helping” professions, either in the mental health field or the nonprofit sector. I decided to open a private counseling practice in The Colony, though after hearing several local leaders comment on the need for mental health services in our city.
Tell our readers about the work you do with Novel Therapy and the Chamber.
Novel Therapy is a full-service therapy practice for adults, adolescents, couples and families. We specialize in narrative, acceptance and commitment, and cognitive behavioral therapy approaches. I began serving on The Colony Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to become more involve in our town and to give back to the community. I have loved working alongside city officials, Lewisville ISD staff and business leaders to make this community a vibrant place to live, work and play for its residents.
From your experience, how has COVID-19 affected your work?
COVID-19 has vastly impacted the field of mental health. Telehealth appointments have become increasingly valued and often vital for my clients, especially those with underlying medical concerns. Also, more adults are experiencing mild to moderate depression than prior to the pandemic. Students are new norms for social interactions and classroom procedures. COVID-19 is continuing to have ripple effects that can create and/or intensify mental health issues across all demographics of our society.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
Becoming small business owners has been an amazing journey for my family. We are so blessed to live in a close-knit community in which people are dedicated to supporting their fellow residents and local businesses. I consider it an amazing privilege to get to serve the mental health needs of my TC neighbors.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am a proud Texas native. I grew up in Dallas. I went to Texas A&M (whoop!) as an undergraduate student and then to University of North Texas for grad school.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
We have so many wonderful restaurants in this town that it’s hard to name just one. Of course, Angelina’s is my go-to for quick Tex-Mex, but also love to “hop” across Highway 121 for a fun night out at Grandscape.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
My favorite TV show is “The West Wing.” It’s a series I can watch over and over again.
What does a typical day for you look like?
My typical day starts with getting my special needs daughter up and dressed for school at The Colony High School. From there, I head over to our family’s commercial property, Novel Offices. I may check in on the tenants or head straight for my own office on site. I usually see somewhere between five-to-seven therapy clients per day. Mixed in, however, I also volunteer my time with the Chamber and Metro Relief. As a former employee [and current volunteer] of Metro Relief, I still love to stay connected with their work with the homeless community and try to lend a hand where ever I can.
Tell our readers about your family.
My husband and I have been married for 23 years and have raised our one daughter, Emma, in The Colony for the past 18 years. All three of us are native Texans.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I would love to create a resource community for other special needs families in our community.
