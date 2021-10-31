Lauren Simpson is the Sales and Marketing Specialist for The Colony’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, a post she has held for over three years.
How did you get into your line of work?
I started off pursuing a Hospitality Management degree when I interned for a local Convention and Visitors Bureau. There, I shared my passion for travel with visitors from across the globe, helping them plan their stay and informing them about everything the city had to offer. Working with visitors directly is still the most rewarding part of my job!
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your work personally?
COVID-19 has completely re-shaped the tourism industry and kept us on our toes, to say the least. During 2020 and early 2021, my team continued to promote local businesses but changed our message to encourage residents and regional travelers to safely explore what’s in their backyard. As communities continue to open up, we are actively welcoming visitors when they are ready.
Where do you see tourism and recreation in The Colony over the next two years?
Let’s say the fun has just begun! With the expansion of Grandscape and a growing restaurant and live music scene, there will continue to be more incredible attractions to entice visitors to the City by the Lake.
What achievements in life are you most proud of?
I’m very proud of our team’s latest awards from the Texas Association of Convention and Visitors Bureaus, in which I handled the design and layout for new multi-page guides that took home first place in two categories.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yes, and proud of it! I grew up in Highland Village and after attending college out of state, booked it straight back to North Texas.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
It’s a tough question since I’m such a foodie, but Ariana Kebabs is my go-to for takeout and Windmills for date night. OMG Tacos, Barley & Board, and Twinkle Donuts round out my top five.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Definitely The Great British Bake Off, any Disney or Pixar films, and most recently, Ted Lasso. If I’m spending the time to watch a show or movie, it has to have a happy ending.
What are some of your hobbies?
Unsurprisingly, I love traveling and trying new cuisines but I spend most of my free time at home baking, crafting, and doing DIY renovations.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have a spectacular, close-knit family that includes my phenomenal parents, older sister, and our collective pack of four spoiled dogs.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Regardless of my accomplishments within the tourism industry or with the City of The Colony, I hope to have a positive impact on everyone I meet. I genuinely love making people smile and think the world could use some more kindness.
