A resident of The Colony since 1995, Leonard Powell is perhaps best known in the city for his work with TFWG Insurance, but he also serves as a board member of The Colony Chamber of Commerce and the Knights of Columbus.
How did you get into your line of work?
I used to be a service manager for a Honda motorcycle dealership and the dealership [was] sold. I had a friend in the insurance industry, and he got me started thinking that I would be a good fit.
From your experience, how did the COVID-19 pandemic affect your industry?
For my agency, my business actually increased. People had more time on their hands and started looking at ways to save money, so we got really busy at the first of the pandemic. Overall, I think the insurance industry maintained a pretty steady rate of growth on the personal lines side and a slight decline on the commercial side.
Tell our readers about the work you do with the Knights of Columbus and The Colony Chamber of Commerce.
I am an officer on the Knights council, and we work very closely with not only our church community but the local community as well. We support the Little Elm Special Olympics, The Colony High School Golf Team and The Loreto House, along with several other local charities. It always feels great to be able to reach out to the community to help. With The Colony Chamber, I am on the Board of Directors. I am also on the Golf Committee that supports one local nonprofit every year. Over the past four years, we have helped NTX Food Pantry, Metro Relief, Denton County United Way and Next Steps. The bulk of these charities are right here in The Colony, so I feel it is very important to help out the local charities as much as possible. That way it stays in The Colony.
What are some of you proudest achievements?
I know this may sound a little corny, but I am very proud of being a father and a husband to the most wonderful woman in the world. My wife and I have been married 27 years, and I cherish each and every day. We have a beautiful daughter that is 13 and a very accomplished ballet dancer and overall great kid.
Are you a native Texan?
Yes, I was born and raised in Odessa. My wife and I moved to the Dallas area in 1994 after we married. We moved to The Colony in 1995 and fell in love with the city.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I like variety so I have a few. Flatrock Smokehouse has some really good BBQ, I like 54th Street because of variety. I also like Walk-Ons and, of course, Texas Roadhouse.
What are some of you go to comfort movies and TV shows?
The family and I are Blue Bloods fans. We watch that show every week. I am not much of a movie guy, but I am a big sports fan. Some of my favorites are Caddyshack, Field of Dreams, 42, Remember the Titans, The Untouchables and Ford v. Ferrari. That is just a few of the movies that I like.
What are some of your hobbies?
I really only have one and it is playing golf. I try to get out a couple of times a week if I can. I also am an avid baseball fan and love to watch baseball when I am not playing golf.
Tell your readers about your family.
Well as I said earlier, my wife and I have been married for 27 years, we have a beautiful 13-year-old daughter. My wife is a human resources professional and my daughter is finishing her last year of middle school. We have lived in The Colony since 1995 and just love the city. My daughter has been dancing in ballet since she was two-years-old and has performed in the Nutcracker at the Winspear Opera House and Bass Hall. We like to do a lot of things together as a family, so we try to take in as much of The Colony as we can. We really like walking on the Shoreline Trail.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I just want to be remembered as the person that was kind and would help in any way possible. I really haven’t thought about leaving a legacy. As long as I am there for my wife and daughter, was a good father and husband and treated people the way I wanted to be treated, that would be the legacy that I would want to leave.
