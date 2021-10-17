Lindsay McLennan is the Associate Principal for The Colony High School, a post she has held since 2018 following a two-year stretch as an Assistant Principal.
How did you get into your line of work?
I began my career as a high school English teacher for eight years. While teaching, I went back to school to obtain my Master’s degree in Education Administration and became a high school assistant principal in 2010. I came to The Colony High School (TCHS) as an Assistant Principal in 2016 and then was selected as Associate Principal for TCHS three years ago and am still enjoying that role today.
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected your profession?
COVID has impacted the entire landscape of education. This could be an entire book.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
I am incredibly proud of being named Lewisville ISD’s Assistant Principal of the Year for the district in 2020 and Teacher of the Year in my previous district in 2009. For me to be selected among all the talented and dedicated educators around me is humbling. However, I feel the most proud through the small victories that come in serving my students, families and teachers in the day-to-day life of school. It is most definitely not just my job but my calling.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am a proud native Texan. I grew up in Brenham, Texas – home of Blue Bell ice cream!
What do you enjoy about The Colony?
I enjoy the tight-knit small community feel The Colony maintains while still being progressive and embracing new business and growth. I love how my parents truly want to partner with the school to support our efforts to build strong futures for their children.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
It is hard to choose! I love Rotolo’s (especially the TCHS helmet inside), Bubba’s 33 and Rock N’ Brews.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
If I’m in a comfort mood, I will usually curl up with a good book. But I do love a good action movie like the Bourne movies. TV shows I like are Stranger Things and The Big Bang Theory.
Tell our readers something about you that they would never guess to be true.
I originally began college to be an FBI agent.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have a beautiful 16 year old daughter and crazy pitbull named Claire.
What do you want your legacy to be?
One day, when I am gone, I want as many people (big and small) as possible to say, “She made me feel loved. No matter what, I always knew that I was loved by one person.”
