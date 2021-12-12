Mark Cooper has been the Operations Director for The Colony Animal Services for six years. Prior to this, he worked with Dallas Animal Services, one of many stints in his nearly two-decade run career in animal welfare.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
How did you get into your line of work?
Oh, I’ve been doing this for – going on my 18th or 19th year.
I was with the city of Dallas[’s Animal Services] for 11 years, then I was hired as the shelter manager for Operation Kindness in Carrollton. It’s actually the largest no-kill shelter in the state of Texas. I was the manager there for three years, and then I got the job here.
From your experience, how did the COVID-19 pandemic affected your industry?
In the beginning, when the pandemic hit, it was actually great for us because people were working from home, and our adoption numbers went sky-high.
It was wonderful.
Now, within the last eight months, people are returning back to work, and we’re seeing a lot of these animals returning back.
So we got to see two sides of it: the great side of it – when everybody else was struggling, we were booming, but now they’re returning back to work, and we’re kind of suffering for it.
How do you keep yourself from experiencing burnout?
Well, that’s a struggle for everyone that works here.
It’s not so much burnout as it is frustration fatigue because you get frustrated with people not taking care of their animals.
But the way we deal with it is, when we get frustrated with somebody, (…) we use pets to keep us from being depressed. They really are the best medicine.
What are some of your proudest achievements in life?
There [are] two, and that is turning this city shelter from a high-kill shelter to a no-kill shelter, and finally, the city of The Colony has needed to expand this shelter for years, and as you can see, we’re doubling the size of the building.
Part of that is finally seeing citizens and city leaders actually proud of Animal Services.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
Yeah, born and raised here.
I did [live in The Colony], but I live in McKinney now.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I’m a big Angelina’s fan. I eat there a lot. And then Barney’s – I eat there all the time.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
I’ve got so many. [laughs]
I am a big Friends rerun watcher. I love Friends. Can’t go wrong with that, but I’m also a big Blue Bloods [fan].
What does a typical day for you look like?
I run around here like a crazy person.
Honestly, it’s meetings, phone calls, answering emails…
Here lately, my time has been completely absorbed with this building.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have three kids. My daughter actually works for the library. She works for the city of The Colony, too.
My kids are actually grown, so they don’t live at home anymore. I live by myself in McKinney, but my family is very supportive. This is what I’ve done for years. They’re always used to me taking phone calls [when] we’re going out to eat.
They’re all avid animal lovers just like me.
Walter is my dog. I bring him to work with me every single day. We use him as a shelter training dog. He was found behind the Kroger when he was just a little puppy. He’s three-years-old now. He’s very submissive and docile, so we use him to temperament-test all the other dogs because he loves any animal: dog, cat, rabbits or whatever it is.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be known for all the animals I’ve saved in my career.
