Matt Stansell is a strong voice in The Colony.
This fact seems apparent for his small business ownership in the city and involvement with The Colony High School (TCHS) as the President of its Volleyball Booster Club, but it also proves quite literal given that he is also the announcer for TCHS’s home games.
How did you get involved with The Colony High School’s athletic department as an announcer?
I discovered in high school that I had a knack for announcing and did quite a bit for the choir, drill team and such. I was a rodeo cowboy all through college and had the chance to announce rodeos and such then. Fast forward quite a bit, and my daughter made the varsity volleyball team her freshman year (she is now a senior). At one of the orientation meetings, the coach mentioned wanting an announcer. I raised my hand. It was a blast and the girls all seemed to like it, so I got to keep the job. Basketball plays in the same gym and the coaches heard me and asked if I'd announce them as well. So I picked up boys and girls basketball. Then softball suddenly lost their announcer to issues beyond their control. I was asked to help and now I announce them too. The kids all seem to like it when they hear their name. I try to say it with some flair. Every school has someone announcing for them. I want our kids to remember hearing their name and the excitement of the crowd as they are applauded for.
What other line of work, if any, are you involved in, and how did you get into it?
I am in wholesale shooting sports equipment distribution.
I worked in retail of one sort or another in college and after. But there is a limit to how high one can climb on that ladder. So I moved into the wholesale side. I sold technology and computer consumables for a few years. But then an opportunity came open in a field I enjoyed personally, so I took it. I have been in the shooting sports sector for 15 years now.
What does a typical day for you look like?
My company is based is Chattanooga, Tennessee and is thus in the Eastern time zone. So I’m usually at my computer by 7:15 a.m. getting my day started. I'm blessed to get to office from my home. My daughter leaves for school and my wife and I (she offices from home as well) take my youngest to school. He's an 8th grader at Griffin Middle School.
Then it's back on the computer and phone to customers across the country.
I am also the Volleyball Booster Club President. Recently, this has poked its head into my mornings a bit with fundraisers and homecoming and such.
My wife and I are kind of hooked on working out, so we take our lunch breaks at Anytime Fitness here in The Colony.
The afternoons look much like the mornings, until it's time to pick my son up from school.
Tuesday and Friday are game days. For away games, it's be sure everyone has dinner and off to the game to cheer the cougars. For home games, I get to the school about 4:45 p.m. and make sure the concession stand is ready, put music on for the JV game, check that the wireless mic has batteries and is working, get a roster for the away team, get my notes and roster for our team, check with the coaches to be sure there aren't any changes and then settle in for a loud, exciting, rambunctious, wild ride of a varsity game!
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am a fifth-generation Texas. I was born in Dallas and went to high school in Lewisville. I still hold a touch of farmer pride. Some things just don't wash off. In school I played football and was on the rodeo team. I was quite successful in high school rodeo, and it followed me to college and beyond.
What’s your favorite area restaurant?
I'm a huge Tex-Mex fan! Frezko Tacos leads the pack for me right now. Angelina's and Abuleo's are awesome too.
What’s your favorite movie?
I'm an old softy. My all time favorite movie is The Quiet Man with John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara. We love Christmas at our house. Everyone must have a favorite Christmas movie which, for me, is It's a Wonderful Life.
See? I told you I'm an old softy.
Tell our readers about your family.
My family is nothing short of awesome!
I married my beautiful wife in 2005. At the time, she had two fantastic kids, Ryan and Melanie. We later added Colten to the mix.
Ryan graduated from TCHS in 2019 and is currently a junior at Wichita State in Wichita, Kansas. He played football for TCHS and was a four-year varsity player for the Cougars.
Melanie is senior this year at TCHS and is looking at various colleges for next year. Angelo State in San Angelo is the current frontrunner. She plays Volleyball for the cougars and is also a four-year varsity player.
Colten is an eighth grader at Griffin and is in special education. Colt is our superhero. My nickname for him is Superman. He has more super powers than all of us combined. He taught himself to play the drums at age two and the piano at age five. Right now he's into making his own electronic beats on the drum pad and learning current top 40 songs on the piano. He loves to ask people their age so he can tell you your birth year. He does this in less than a second. Yup - he's Superman!
Tell our readers something about you they would never guess to be true.
I'm a fan of old school hip hop music. In high school I always wanted a booming stereo for my car. It took more than 30 years, but now I have one. And on those days when the stress level is high, you are likely to see me in my truck with Run-D.M.C. booming loud. It just makes the world better somehow.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
For this, I would refer you back to the “tell us about your family” question. I've always wanted to be a great dad. I have a great dad and I want my children to be great parents someday. My kids, I would like to think, are my greatest achievements.
What do you want your legacy to be?
Aside from my children, I know that I'm not going to be the announcer at the high school forever. But I did start something last year that I hope lives on. Working with some of the coaches, I took all of the money I was paid for announcing and put it into a scholarship for one kid to help them set up their dorm room. When we took my son to college the first time, the first trip we made was to Wal-Mart to buy curtains, dishes, storage containers, etc. and we dropped $400 in nothing flat just for the dorm room. I figured the little bit the announcer gets paid could help one of these awesome kids out. So each year, I get with the coaches and find someone I have announced for that is going to play sports in college and could use a little boost in getting them started. I give them what I get for doing this. It's not much. But I like to think it helps.
