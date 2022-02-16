Edited at 12:02 p.m.: A previous version of this story said "Megan Chambers" instead of "Megan Charters." We regret the error.
Megan Charters is the director of The Colony Public Library, where she has worked for almost two decades. Because the library is celebrating its 40-year anniversary this month, Chambers talks about, among other things, her mother’s involvement with the library before its opening in 1982.
How did you get into your line of work?
I’ve worked for the city for almost 20 years. I started working at The Colony Public Library shelving books when I was a junior in college. After I graduated, I moved into a clerk position and decided to get my Master’s in Library and Information Science. I was the technical services librarian for 10 years, the assistant library director for one year and I’ve been the library director for four years now. I’ve done everything from arranging items on the shelves and performing story times to cataloging new books and preparing invoices. It’s been an incredibly interesting journey and I’ve learned so much.
What all is the library doing in celebration of its 40-year anniversary?
Feb. 17 is the library’s official anniversary, but we plan on celebrating our anniversary all year! This Tuesday, there will be a proclamation at the City Council meeting declaring Feb. 17 as The Colony Public Library Day. The Friends of The Colony Public Library are sponsoring our Mini Museum Art Kits this month – patrons can register for a kit with all kinds of supplies to make a mini work of art depicting their favorite book or literary character and we’ll display these in the library when they’re returned. We’ll have contests each month for patrons to guess library stats, e.g., how many feet of shelving does the library have? And in April during National Library Week, we’ll have a reception for all past and present library workers, volunteers, board members and Friends of The Colony Public Library members.
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the library?
The pandemic showed that libraries are incredibly resilient and flexible. We shifted from in-person programming to virtual story times (something we’d never done) in less than a week. We brought thousands of books to patrons in their car via our curbside service (I even dressed in an inflatable pink unicorn costume we named Imogen, and she delivered books) and converted our traditional summer reading challenge programs into fun, take-home crafts and kits. We extended our 24/7 Wi-Fi access to the parking lot, offered free wireless printing and continued to answer reference questions every single day. The pandemic solidified the library as an essential community resource and it remains so even more now than at the beginning of 2020. People are getting back out again and are ready to socialize and reconnect. They’re able to do that at the library, and it’s wonderful to see happen.
What are some of your proudest achievements?
I’m really proud of the Play-Learn-Grow Early Learning Space that was developed in the library. We were awarded a grant from Family Place Libraries in 2019 to develop our space into a family-friendly environment that would act as a community center for literacy, early childhood development, parent education and engagement, and family support. Growing up in The Colony, I’m also extremely proud of the work I was able to do with the library’s Local History Committee in documenting and sharing the rich history of the area (yes, there is a history before 1974!) We worked a lot on restoring Bridges Cemetery and documenting the genealogy of the families who came to North Texas in the 1840s.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I’m actually not a native Texan. I was born in Ohio, but my family moved to The Colony when I was 16 months old, and I grew up here. I went to Peters Colony, B.B. Owen, Griffin and The Colony High School. The Colony is definitely my hometown and it’s been amazing to watch it grow into the city it is today.
What are your favorite local restaurants?
I’m a coffee addict, so I go to Turbo and Scooter’s a lot. I also love Frezko Taco Spot for quick lunches and Barley & Board in Grandscape for brunch and dinner.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
It’s a little cheesy, but You’ve Got Mail is the perfect movie for all seasons. The Royal Tenenbaums is another favorite. For TV shows, I really love Ted Lasso and creativity-based reality shows (Top Chef, Great British Bake Off, Project Runway, Great Pottery Throw Down, etc.). I’m always up for a true crime documentary or British police procedural show, too.
What are your favorite books?
I read Stephen King’s The Shining every year, so that will always be a favorite. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2015 and is a beautiful read. As with true crime TV shows, I read quite a lot of Scandinavian mysteries, a.k.a. Nordic noir. For non-fiction, I love books by Mary Roach and David Sedaris.
Tell our readers about your family.
In celebration of the library’s anniversary, I’ll focus on my mom. She got involved when we moved here and started volunteering for the library before it was even a library. She helped stock books before it officially opened in 1982 and volunteered at the circulation desk almost every Saturday of my childhood. She ran an in-home daycare and brought all the kids to library programs and story times for over 30 years. Now that she’s retired, she joins in on the craft classes and book clubs that we offer. She’s even a member of our Spice Club! The Colony Public Library is definitely a family affair.
What do you want your legacy to be?
We updated our strategic plan for The Colony Public Library in 2021 and defined a new motto: Enrich, Engage, Explore. I believe we’re working hard to put that motto into action by being a recognized place of inclusivity in the community where people can enrich their lives, engage with others and explore what their community and the world have to offer! That’s a pretty great legacy.
