Tabrina Harrington is the founder of Circle of Good, a Plano-based nonprofit organization that services senior citizens, children’s hospitals and more. One result of Harrington’s prolific community service is a group called “Plano Texans Serving Seniors,” where volunteers send cards and visit senior citizens.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
Tell our readers about the work that you do.
Well, basically, I have a nonprofit organization that I started 13 years ago when my sister died of cancer and I inherited her two kids. We first started supporting critically and terminally ill kids, then went to homeless and basically, when I dropped off some activity bags for some kids at Children’s two years ago, I drove by a nursing home. It was like lockdown city, and these kids weren’t getting any visitors and I was thinking, “Who else doesn’t get visitors?”
I called the activity director just out of the blue, and I said, “Are your seniors having any visitors, and can they use some attention?” And she was like, “Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes!”
How have you seen the organization grow over the years?
We don’t turn down an opportunity to serve, so basically, if someone said there were veterans that needed cards, then I would make it happen.
From your experience, how has the COVID-19 pandemic affected things?
Oh, it’s horrible.
We’ve been sent out of nursing homes a lot lately, because you know how things get better, then they get worse? Basically, a lot of these people were not able to visit those seniors, then at one time they were allowing us to go and see the seniors through the window, so you could wave at the person, and if you had anything to give to them, you could leave it at the door, but you had to walk away.
You just want to embrace these people and give them a hug, because you know that they’re not getting any touch, and they’re not getting any kind of engagement from anyone.
I want [the pandemic] to go away, because there’s so many people who want to volunteer.
What have been some of your proudest achievements with this organization?
Just that people are getting served.
We served four nursing homes our first year [of Plano Texans Serving Seniors], which was the year before last. The Christmas of 2021, we served 22 nursing homes, so almost 2,200 people got served at different nursing homes.
That’s been my greatest achievement, because I want to serve as many people as I can.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
I am not. [laughs]
I am actually from Tulsa, Oklahoma, but I’ve lived in Plano for the last 25 years. I love the area, and I love that people are so friendly. There’s no other place like Texas.
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
Oh, gosh. Chuys and Maggiano’s.
What does a typical day for you look like?
I try to get up as early as I can, just because I feel like the earlier I arise, the more I get done.
Right now, I’m working on getting hygiene products to as many of the nursing homes that we serve, and I get donations of the products. I don’t want to have to look at getting at a truck, like one of those box trucks, but I think I may have to because it’s costing me a lot of money to run a U-Haul every time I go to pick up stuff.
We’ve [also] stepped into a partnership with Dallas Independent School District because there are so many homeless kids.
What do you want your legacy to be?
That I took the time to serve people that needed it, and I didn’t let anything stand in my way to serve people.
