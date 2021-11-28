After retiring in 2017, The Colony resident Tom Roberts devoted a portion of his time to volunteering at the NTX Community Food Pantry in The Colony, where he currently serves as a board member.
What do you do for a living, and how did you get involved with the NTX Community Food Pantry?
Well, I retired. Had a 40-year career in manufacturing. I retired on Aug. 1, 2017, and I was actually reading an article in [The Colony Courier-Leader] about how the pantry was (…) looking for help, and part of my retirement plan was to do something to give back. Over my career and life, I’ve been on many civic, fraternal and professional boards.
I saw the article in the paper, so I said, “Well, I’ll go over and see if they need some help.”
In what other ways have you spent your retirement apart from your work with the food pantry?
[I play] recreational golf, my wife and I travel quite a bit and I served on some boards at my golf club, but basically, it’s watch the grandkids play ball, travel, golf and work two days at the pantry.
What are some of the most rewarding aspects of your work at the pantry?
One thing that sticks out, there’s a young lady who came into the pantry for a while – maybe a year or so. She was your typical 20-something, maybe 30-something with a couple-to-three kids, divorced, looked like some bad decisions had been made.
She was there for quite a while, and one day, I happened to walk up front, and she was standing there talking to one of the ladies. She had tears in her eyes, and she said, “This is my last day here. I got a job.”
One of the things a pantry does is, periodically, one of our board members puts out a job listing of local jobs, and we hand that out if the patrons request it. She’s gotten a job through this.
I thought, “My god, how wonderful is that?” We want to go out of business, really, for lack of need, but here’s a success story. She needed help for a little while, she got the help she needed and she finally was on her own two feet.
What are some of your other proudest achievements?
I worked my way up through manufacturing and ended up being general manager of a $250 million company and thought that was pretty good because I started out basically doing manual labor. But the biggest achievement of all is my family, absolutely.
Tell our readers about your family.
I have one son – he works in city government. I have two grandsons that are great – they’re good students, good citizens, they’re still in high school and junior high, but they’re good people. My daughter-in-law, she’s fantastic. She’s an educator and she has instilled in my grandsons that you never stop learning. She allows them to explore, do music, do sports, do museums, libraries… They’re turning into very well-rounded young citizens.
Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
No, I’m originally from Ohio, and my mother’s family is from West Virginia. We lived on the Ohio River, so basically, it’s about 80 miles south of Pittsburgh.
My wife worked for an oil company, and they decided to move their headquarters to Dallas, so we sat down and put the dos and don’ts and the good and the bad together and decided that this would be a better opportunity in the long run for our families.
So we came down in 1991.
What are some of your favorite local restaurants?
Cantina Laredo, Twigs, 54th Street Restaurant, Goodfellas.
What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Yellowstone. [laughs] I don’t know if it’s comfort.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I just want people to think I was a fair, honest person.
