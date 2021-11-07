Wayne Sueltz serves as the Vice President for technology consulting firm Genesis10, of which he is a founding partner. He also serves on The Colony High School BLT committee and is involved with, among other things, the high school’s IncubatorEDU program.
- How did you get into your line of work?
I was born in the suburbs of Johannesburg, South Africa and always knew I wanted to be in a human service related field. I received my degree in Organizational Psychology while coaching boys soccer. I was fortunate to have been surrounded by servant leaders, who saw my passion for all things human performance and opened doors for me to grow into Corporate Human Resource Management. In 1996 I was offered an opportunity to work in the United States for a business and technology consulting firm. Leaving all you know at such a young age and asking a young wife to do the same was a very intimidating prospect. We arrived in Dallas, Texas December 1996 with not much more than each other. Today our lives are filled with the blessings that this country has provided.
- From your personal experience, how did COVID-19 affect your industry?
CV19 has had a significant impact on not only how we run our business, but also on how we deliver our services. Our initial crisis response was people first. Making sure that employees and their families were OK. From there it was about planning and navigating to the needs of our employees and clients in the new world of work the CV19 created. Learning how to manage remote teams, leveraging technology to support collaboration and finding ways to support each other through the crisis become keys to not just surviving but thriving through crisis. Creating stability in uncertainty allowed us to continue to support our client community in meaningful ways. Today we have embraced all we have learned and will emerge from the pandemic stronger.
- Tell us about the work you do with The Colony High School.
I am the thankful recipient of a public education and believe that the strength of communities is directly tied to the strength of its schools. Maybe this question should be more about what needs to be done versus the work that we do. The more we all invest in the well being of our schools and educators, that brighter our future becomes. Being able to serve LISD as a volunteer has given me more than I feel I have given The Colony High School students. I have had the privilege of being a part of LISD Business Advisory Committee, TCHS Building Leadership Team, LISD Budget Advisory Committee and INCUBATOR. During each volunteer opportunity, I see the passion our campus leaders have for impacting young lives, I see a future generation that is intelligent and hungry to make a difference. All we need is a community to get involved and support the journey together. It seems a bit cliched but we truly are stronger together.
- What other work are you involved in?
I think I get my biggest joy from athletics. Coaching youth sports has been a big part of my journey. Some of it paid, most as a volunteer, but the effort and intent is always the same.
- What are some of your proudest achievements?
This really is a two part question:
1. I am most proud of the 4 people who share my last name (see question 9). To those who will carry it in the future, I am proud of you too.
2. Some of my proudest accomplishments include:
o Serving my country and being part of transitional change.
o Being a part of creating and building a great company (Genesis10) that impacts lives every day.
o Running 32 marathons
o Running three 60 mile ultras (all under 12 hours)
o Staring The Colony Roadrunners Club with likeminded passionate people in 2001. Today it is led by passionate people, doing amazing things in spreading the joys and benefits of running to the community.
I think Ralph Waldo Emerson probably said it best “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” Maybe if we focused more on helping others achieve their goals, we accumulate some of our own along the way.
- Are you a native Texan? (Where from?)
No, the dust of South Africa is embedded deep in my boots. Its hard to shake it out. Texas is however now my home. Next year I will have spent 50% of my life (26 years) in Texas. My children are all proudly Texan. Texas has been an amazing place to live, work and raise a family. The Colony has surrounded us with great neighbors and friends. The spirit of the people is what stands out for me. Texas is place that gifts you the opportunity to do anything you set your mind to if you’re just willing to show up and try. Not many places like it in the world.
- What are your favorite local restaurants?
The options locally are plentiful with all the new growth and development.
We enjoy Windmills unique blend of Indian inspired cuisine, craft beer and environment
When our South African friends and family visit, Hard 8 Texas BBQ is a must!
- What are some of your go-to comfort movies and TV shows?
Ted Lasso definitely brings some intelligent humor, light and laughter with a touch of kindness.
- Tell our readers about your family.
I have been married to Amanda (Mandy) for 24 years. She is intelligent, kind, caring and gives the world her best effort. Moving to a new country at a very young age and leaving a support system behind has made for a strong bond. None of it works without her. We have 3 Texas children. Keegan is 21 and a junior in college. He is passionately pursuing his baseball dreams and plays baseball at Nicholls State University in Louisiana. Go Colonels! I respect the man he is tremendously. He works hard, isn’t afraid to try and fail, is strong in the classroom and leaves every environment better than he found it. Kristen and Taryn are our 16 year old twins and juniors at TCHS. They are all soccer all the time. They are kind, hardworking, smart and loyal young ladies. They are generous of spirit and set a high standard for their own personal conduct. All three are grounded in their faith and know that all they do honors Him. I do what I do for the four of them. Corda Nostra Una Pulpitant (our hearts beat as one)
- What do you want your legacy to be?
He showed up, tried and left more than he took.
