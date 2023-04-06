ELM MicroGrid, a leading provider of microgrid systems, is making significant progress in constructing its new 125,000-square-foot facility in The Colony.
This move will allow the company to expand its energy storage and management capabilities for use across multiple sectors.
“Global interest and demand for renewable energy solutions have positioned ELM Companies for significant growth,” said Lee C. Graves, the company's chairman and founder in a press release. “This expansion in Texas will allow us to meet the needs of our current and future clients for years to come.”
ELM MicroGrid specializes in the capture and storage of energy for use in commercial and industrial applications. The company has been developing solutions for energy and utility services since 1988.
The company has provided energy solutions to numerous clients, such as a town in Puerto Rico that was in need of a more robust energy supply and mega gas stations seeking a microgrid EV charging solution.
The new facility in The Colony will not only allow ELM MicroGrid to continue its work, but it will also create job opportunities for residents in the area. The company anticipates hiring approximately 65 additional employees to fill engineering and manufacturing positions, in addition to the 35 staff members who will move from ELM's current Lewisville facility.
“The work of ELM’s engineers and technicians are vital to energy resilience and cost savings for operations across multiple applications," said The Colony Mayor Richard Boyer. “We are very proud to welcome them to The Colony and we look forward to their future expansion and ongoing innovation."
ELM MicroGrid's microgrid and solar operations are currently based in a 25,000-square-foot facility in Lewisville, but both businesses will make the move to The Colony once construction is complete later this year. The company's new facility will allow it to continue improving global energy resiliency and innovation.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
