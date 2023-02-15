In March 2020, Matthews Southwest Hospitality announced the plan for the development of The Tribute Hotel, a resort hotel with a specialty restaurant and lounge, a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, event space, and more.
During The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, a public hearing was held to amend the planned development to establish the development standards for The Tribute Hotel Resort, a six-story, 163 guest room hotel, with a restaurant and event space. The subject site is located on 7.7 acres southeast of the intersection of Bridge Lane and Lebanon Road within the Tribute Community.
The proposed development will accommodate the 163 guest room and six-story hotel, a 8,000 square foot ballroom, an outdoor event lawn a 6,000 square foot meeting space with boardroom, a 2,300 square foot restaurant and lobby bar with a 2,400 square foot lounge, a 3,800 square foot rooftop bar and outdoor terrace, and a spa and fitness facility for patrons and Tribute residents and guests.
The proposed development will be compatible with the aesthetic and context of the architectural requirements with the Tribute’s overall Design Review Guidelines. The conceptual layout and delineation of the proposed development, landscape and architectural elements are reflected in the amendment and a subsequent site plan further refining the overall development will follow the consideration of the amendment.
During the public hearing, a local resident brought up traffic concerns since Lebanon Road is the only street leading into the Tribute Community.
“There’s not many turnarounds, there’s not many ways to get out,” the resident said during the planning and zoning meeting on Tuesday. “It’s kind of frightening to think about how many people could get congested down in this one area.”
There has not been a traffic study done since the development has not been developed yet and once a traffic study is done, staff will look into potential solutions if congestion becomes an issue.
The planning and zoning commission approved the motion to recommend the planned development amendment to city council. The Colony City Council will discuss and consider the future of The Tribute Hotel Resort at a future council meeting.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
