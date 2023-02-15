In March 2020, Matthews Southwest Hospitality announced the plan for the development of The Tribute Hotel, a resort hotel with a specialty restaurant and lounge, a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center, event space, and more.

During The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, a public hearing was held to amend the planned development to establish the development standards for The Tribute Hotel Resort, a six-story, 163 guest room hotel, with a restaurant and event space. The subject site is located on 7.7 acres southeast of the intersection of Bridge Lane and Lebanon Road within the Tribute Community.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

