The Colony City Council met for a brief meeting on Tuesday, April 4 to conduct a public hearing regarding drone delivery services in the city.
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14 to discuss a proposal for a specific-use permit for a helistop that would be used for drone delivery services.
The services, which are part of DroneUp at Walmart, would take place in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter located at 4691 SH 121, in the Meridian and Ridgepointe neighborhoods.
Representatives from Walmart and DroneUp met with the city in a pre-development meeting to discuss the proposed operation, which included a requirement to secure a specific-use permit for the landing pad and a site plan for land development.
On November 23, 2022, unpermitted drone delivery services were discovered at the Walmart Supercenter, leading to a temporary shutdown of operations. However, limited operations resumed once the necessary entitlements were pursued.
The request by DroneUp addressed the primary helistop land use and indirectly the ancillary drone operations. The applicant plans to construct a permanent tower for the drones once the necessary approvals have been obtained. The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the specific-use permit, with conditions that the helistop be located in the special-use permit area, that electronic generators are permitted, and that the property owner apply for a permanent structure within six months of approval.
Any action on this item was postponed until May 16, but an ongoing public hearing is open until then.
While The Colony does not regulate drone usage, the landing pad for such operations can be regulated by city staff. City council is only able to regulate certain aspects when it comes to drones in the city and a more in-depth discussion will happen on May 16.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
