The Colony P&Z

A look at the potential DroneUp structure at Walmart allowing for drone delivery services in The Colony. 

 Courtesy of DroneUp

The Colony City Council met for a brief meeting on Tuesday, April 4 to conduct a public hearing regarding drone delivery services in the city.

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on Tuesday, March 14 to discuss a proposal for a specific-use permit for a helistop that would be used for drone delivery services.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

