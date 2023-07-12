In June, Cosm broke ground on its entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, which is the second-ever “shared reality” venue to be built in the U.S.
Cosm’s 87-foot diameter LED dome is aimed to provide guests with immersive sports, entertainment, art and experiential content. The company recently began construction on its 65,000-square-foot public entertainment venue at Grandscape.
Set to open in the fall of 2024, Cosm will deliver immersive “shared reality” experiences to guests with venue programming consisting of live sports and entertainment events, including NBA games and pay-per-view UFC events.
In addition to the LED dome, there will be an immersive hall, outdoor deck and CX System software, which helps to bring fan experiences to life by bridging the virtual and physical worlds in immersive 8K without the need for headsets or augmented devices.
“Under the leadership of CEO Jeb Terry, Cosm is leveraging its technology to create a new category of immersive entertainment called ‘shared reality,’ working with partners globally to stream live content to physical venues and to virtual worlds alike,” said Steve Winn, Mirasol Capital’s CEO and majority owner of Cosm. “We are just getting started and have plans to open venues around the world.”
Cosm was founded in 2020 by Dallas-based Mirasol Capital through a series of acquisitions of businesses in spatial computing, speciality design, engineering and immersive video production. With its Dallas roots, opening a venue in the area has been on Cosm’s roadmap since its inception.
“Dallas and North Texas are in Cosm’s DNA,” said Jeb Terry, Cosm’s CEO and President. “Not only is the area experiencing explosive growth, but I am from Dallas and have family there. We’ve always seen a North Texas location as a core anchor for our business. There is an incredible opportunity to grow alongside The Colony community, and we are proud to call Grandscape ‘home’ to our second venue.”
Once construction for Cosm is completed, Grandscape is expected to be one of the largest and most unique mixed-use real estate developments in the country. Grandscape stretches across 400 acres and is an expansive lifestyle destination and features retail, entertainment, residential, dining and attractions.
“We are excited to have Cosm join the Grandscape family, this innovative venue will thrill visitors in a true one-of-a-kind immersive experience,” said Jeff Lind, President of Grandscape.”
Cosm will be located at 5776 Grandscape Blvd. The Colony, Texas 75056.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
