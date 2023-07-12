Cosm update 4.jpg

A rendering of the Cosm venue dome in The Colony.
An exterior rendering of Cosm in The Colony.
A rendering of the venue deck of Cosm in The Colony.
A rendering of the Cosm venue hall in The Colony, showcasing UFC entertainment.
A rendering of the Cosm venue dome in The Colony, showcasing NBA entertainment.

In June, Cosm broke ground on its entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, which is the second-ever “shared reality” venue to be built in the U.S.

Cosm’s 87-foot diameter LED dome is aimed to provide guests with immersive sports, entertainment, art and experiential content. The company recently began construction on its 65,000-square-foot public entertainment venue at Grandscape.

