Thousands of residents in Denton County are receiving their tax appraisal notices in the mail, and amid soaring property values, the Denton Central Appraisal District is hearing protests through May and June.
Hope McClure, Chief Appraiser for the Denton Central Appraisal District (DCAD), addressed this in a recent newsletter to area taxpayers.
"Denton County continues to grow at an incredible rate," she said. "If you do not receive your notice right away, please be patient as we get all the notices out as quickly as possible."
McClure said that DCAD projects receiving roughly 120,000 protests in total for 2022 out of 350,000 notices. This number exceeds that of the prior year by approximately one-third, as 90,000 accounts protested their property appraisal in 2021.
The first batch of notices was pushed on April 18 to 175,000 accounts. Notices are still pouring in, with many being dated as recently as Friday, and state law mandates that DCAD will have up to 65 business days to process 95% of the filed protests.
Per McClure, this gives DCAD a workload of 1,800 protests per day.
McClure could not be immediately reached for additional comment or information as to how many appraisal protests it has received so far.
This influx of protests comes as median residential property values increased in Denton County by over 20% between April 2021 and April 2022. The rise in residential property values in Denton County mirrors a similar statewide trend, which Texas A&M University's Texas Real Estate Research Center attributed to "[Texas's] diverse and expanding economy, favorable business policies and steady population growth."
Denton County residents have until 30 days after the appraisal notice's date of filing to protest their property's appraisal. The portal to file an appraisal protest can be accessed here.
Garrett Gravley is the reporter for the Plano Star Courier, Allen American, Little Elm Journal and The Colony Courier-Leader. Email him at ggravley@starlocalmedia.com with story suggestions.
