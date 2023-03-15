The Colony P&Z

A look at the potential DroneUp structure at Walmart allowing for drone delivery services in The Colony. 

 Courtesy of DroneUp

The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, March 14 to conduct a public hearing, discuss and consider making a recommendation to The Colony City Council regarding a specific use permit of a helistop for drone delivery services.

The drone delivery services are part of DroneUp at Walmart and the services would be provided within the parking lot at 4691 SH 121, which is the site of a Walmart Supercenter. The site is located northwest of the intersection of Main Street and SH 121.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

