The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, March 14 to conduct a public hearing, discuss and consider making a recommendation to The Colony City Council regarding a specific use permit of a helistop for drone delivery services.
The drone delivery services are part of DroneUp at Walmart and the services would be provided within the parking lot at 4691 SH 121, which is the site of a Walmart Supercenter. The site is located northwest of the intersection of Main Street and SH 121.
The city conducted a pre-development meeting with representatives of the Walmart and DroneUp delivery service and the representatives were advised of the general requirement and sequence of the proposed operation. This information included a notice to secure a specific use permit to establish a landing pad use within the parking area and the site plan to entitle land development of the service.
On Nov. 23, 2022, The Colony staff was advised that unpermitted drone delivery services were in operations at the Walmart Supercenter and the operators and property owners were compelled to temporarily discontinue operations. Limited operations resume contingent on the pursuit of the necessary entitlements.
Although The Colony does not regulate drone usage, staff does reserve the right to regulate the landing pad for such operations. The request by DroneUp addresses the primary helistop land use and indirectly the ancillary drone operations.
The applicant intends to establish a landing pad within the Walmart parking lot and offer drone delivery packages up to 10 pounds to the Meridian and Ridgepointe neighborhoods. The current landing area occupies eight spaces and utilizes temporary tents as shelter for the merchandise and drones. The applicant indicated that a permanent tower will be constructed with the proper approvals to increase the range of the operations.
The planning and zoning commission approved the specific use permit with conditions. Conditions included that the helistop is located specifically in the special use permit area, that electronic generators are permitted, and not more than six months after the approval of the specific use permit that the property owner make an application for a permanent structure.
Get The Colony Courier-Leader news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.