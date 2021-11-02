The Colony early voting
Early voting results are in for Denton County, and early voting results for The Colony's city council races are as follows:

The Colony – Mayor

Richard Boyer: 100% (1,307)

The Colony – City Council (Place 1)

Allen Harris: 36.87% (588)

Judy Ensweiler: 63.13% (1,007)

The Colony – City Council (Place 2)

Robyn Holtz: 54.59% (903)

Detrick DeBurr: 45.41% (751)

