The Colony election
All of Denton County precincts have reported their election totals, and the results for The Colony's city council election are below as follows:

The Colony – Mayor

Richard Boyer: 100% (2,337)

The Colony – City Council (Place 1)

Judy Ensweiler: 61.86% (1,758)

Allen Harris: 38.14% (1,084)

The Colony – City Council (Place 2)

Robyn Holtz: 58.17% (1,716)

Detrick DeBurr: 41.83% (1,234)

