At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday April 19, a motorcyclist crashed into the back of a stationary marked Patrol Unit in The Colony.
The Patrol Unit was assisting a stranded motorist and had emergency and directional lights activated. Both the Patrol Unit and the stranded vehicle were in the northbound lane of the 6000 block of SH 121 access road.
Emergency medics from The Colony Fire Department responded to the crash. The officer assisting the motorist was not injured. The motorcyclist sustained multiple serious injuries from the collision and the medical examiner has been called to the scene.
The Colony Police Department accident investigators, with the assistance of Lewisville Police accident investigators are investigating the collision. Northbound lanes in the area are closed and motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route. Texas Department of Public Safety and NTTA units are assisting with the road closures.
The investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses to the accident can contact The Colony Police Department at 972-625-1887.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
