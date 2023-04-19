At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday April 19, a motorcyclist crashed into the back of a stationary marked Patrol Unit in The Colony.

The Patrol Unit was assisting a stranded motorist and had emergency and directional lights activated. Both the Patrol Unit and the stranded vehicle were in the northbound lane of the 6000 block of SH 121 access road.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

