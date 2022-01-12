The Colony has four fire stations scattered throughout the city, but plans for a fifth one are now underway.
A site plan for the prospective fire station was recommended by The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission in a Tuesday meeting and is now pending the approval of The Colony City Council.
If approved, the fire station would be located on a 3.5 acre tract of land along the intersection of Lebanon Road and Scotty’s Lake Lane, adjacent to Little Elm ISD’s Lowell Strike Middle School. The 11,000-square-foot fire station would include 27 parking spaces and two vehicle access points.
Plans are not currently made to include an ambulance center, but Shannon Stephens, The Colony Fire Department’s assistant chief, said that personnel would have ample equipment and expertise to, in his words, “provide all the initial treatments until the ambulance comes from the core part of the city.”
Stephens contended that the addition of this fire station would decrease The Colony’s dependence on mutual aid from first responders of neighboring cities and increase The Colony Fire Department’s average response time to emergency calls.
This vote comes two years after city staff opened a fourth fire station along the intersection of Plano Parkway and Destination Drive, south of Grandscape.
