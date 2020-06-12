Those running for a seat on The Colony City Council will have from July 20 to Aug. 17 to file for a place on the ballot.
The city’s general election, slated for Nov. 3, will allow residents to elect Places 3, 4, 5 and 6 on the City Council for three-year terms.
In order to run, applicants must have been a resident in The Colony for at least one year before Election Day, and they must be a Texas registered voter. Candidates for council places must also live in the district or place they are running for.
Brian Wade currently holds Place 3 on The Colony City Council. He has been on the council since 2014.
David Terre holds Place 4. He ran for mayor in 2009 and has previously served on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He has been on the council since 2011.
Perry Schrag holds Place 5, and Joel Marks holds Place 6. They have been both on the City Council since 2002. Marks served on the council from 1988 to 1996 and took a break before returning in 2002.
Filing applications can go to City Secretary Tina Stewart either in person or through the mail to City Hall at 6800 Main St.
Residents who have not previously registered to vote, or have moved from another county, will need to register with the Denton County Elections Administration Office. Go to votedenton.com or call 940-349-3200 for more information.
The last day to register to vote for the election is Oct. 5. Early voting runs Oct. 19-30.
