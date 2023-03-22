The site plan for Fireside Surf was approved by The Colony City Council on Tuesday, March 21, with the company expected to break ground on the surfing venue in late March.
Fireside Surf is a 16,359 square foot commercial amusement use surf pool where residents could go to eat, play, or surf. The site plan includes a 2,195 square foot surf pool, a 3,135 square foot restaurant and bar, and a 1,554 square foot locker room building. There is also pool decking, patios, cabanas, a hot tub, a large video screen, and an LED fireball sculpture.
This is the first Texas location for Fireside Surf, but certainly not the last, Fireside Surf co-owner Bill Adams said.
The surf venue will be located within the Lifestyle Center of Grandscape, northeast of the intersection of Destination Drive and Grove Lane.
People visiting Fireside Surf are more likely to go for the food and drink and to watch people surf, rather than surfing themselves, Adams said.
The surfing technology that is going to be utilized within the venue is the first of its kind and a brand new technology that is coming to the United States. Safety measures have been considered and there will be a button that will stop all water from moving in an instant if an incident occurs. There will also be two lifeguards on side, one on either side of the pool and only one person is allowed to surf in the pool at a time.
There is no age requirement for people who want to surf, but Adams said he expects the minimum age of surfing participants to be around seven or eight.
This item came before The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission in February, who approved the motion for it to be presented to council on Tuesday. City council approved the site plan unanimously.
Fireside Surf is expected to be open in August 2023.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
