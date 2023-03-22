The site plan for Fireside Surf was approved by The Colony City Council on Tuesday, March 21, with the company expected to break ground on the surfing venue in late March.

Fireside Surf is a 16,359 square foot commercial amusement use surf pool where residents could go to eat, play, or surf. The site plan includes a 2,195 square foot surf pool, a 3,135 square foot restaurant and bar, and a 1,554 square foot locker room building. There is also pool decking, patios, cabanas, a hot tub, a large video screen, and an LED fireball sculpture.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

