The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission met on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to discuss the site plan for Fireside Surf, a 16,359 square foot commercial amusement use surf pool where residents could go to eat, play, or surf.
The site plan includes a 2,195 square foot surf pool, a 3,135 square foot restaurant and bar, a 1,554 square foot locker room building, and pool decking, patios, cabanas, a hot tub, a large video screen, and an LED fireball sculpture.
Fireside Surf would be located within the Lifestyle Center of Grandscape, northeast of the intersection of Destination Drive and Grove Lane.
“This is a high-quality venue and what we’re looking for is to be best in class,” Fireside Surf Co-owner Bill Adams said. “We want this to be the kind of place where you can watch people surf in an environment where you have a cabana and you can get food and drink.”
Adams said that it is likely people will go to Fireside Surf more for the food and drink and to watch people surf, rather than surfing themselves, which is why he is putting an emphasis on the food and drink menu that will be offered.
This is the first location for Fireside Surf and Adams said he and his team are working on building the brand. Adams is not new to experiential development, as he has owned and operated iFLY, which has locations across the country.
“iFLY is a place where you can go ages three to 103 and experience skydiving in a safe, fun environment and until recently, that was not available to surf,” he said. “Some folks in Germany invented this machine that actually lets you do the same thing that iFLY did for skydiving, for surfing… This is a first of its kind. There will be many, many more, but this is brand new technology and as of three or four years ago, there were only a couple in Europe, now there’s maybe 15 or 16 in Europe, there will be hundreds in the United States.”
Safety is a huge consideration that Fireside Surf has had and has implemented a button that will stop all water from moving in an instant. The venue will also have two lifeguards, one on either side of the pool, and only one person is allowed to surf in the pool at a time.
The Colony Planning and Zoning Commission approved a motion to present the item to The Colony City Council.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
