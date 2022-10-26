GeneIQ expansion 1
Courtesy of GeneIQ

GeneIQ was founded in 2018 as a high-volume molecular diagnostics laboratory based in Dallas with a state-of-art laboratory in The Colony. The company is focused on pharmacogenomics, which is the science of determining how genetic variability influences physiological responses to drugs.

The purpose of pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing is to make sure individuals get access to the correct prescriptions the first time. More than 75% of the population is given ineffective cancer drugs, 70% of the population is given ineffective Alzheimer's drugs, and 43% of the population is given ineffective diabetes drugs, according to a study on the clinical trends in molecular medicine.

GeneIQ expansion 2

Founder and CEO Frank Howard.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments