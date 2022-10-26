GeneIQ was founded in 2018 as a high-volume molecular diagnostics laboratory based in Dallas with a state-of-art laboratory in The Colony. The company is focused on pharmacogenomics, which is the science of determining how genetic variability influences physiological responses to drugs.
The purpose of pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing is to make sure individuals get access to the correct prescriptions the first time. More than 75% of the population is given ineffective cancer drugs, 70% of the population is given ineffective Alzheimer's drugs, and 43% of the population is given ineffective diabetes drugs, according to a study on the clinical trends in molecular medicine.
GeneIQ’s laboratory staff in The Colony set out to address these inefficiencies.
“Most people don’t realize that adverse drug events are one of the highest leading causes of death in the United States,” GeneIQ Founder and CEO Frank Howard said. “Our mission is to lower adverse drug events by utilizing cutting edge technology to determine, based on your DNA, which medications may or may not work for you.”
Not only is Howard and his team focused on saving lives, they are working on being a healthcare company that steers away from being reactive.
“We feel if you're proactive, then you won't have to react to these adverse events that cost lives and cost billions and billions of dollars to the health system, which we can't afford to have,” he said. “We need to lower costs, make it more accessible and a lower cost for all of the citizens of the United States.”
Since the lab in The Colony was built, the company faced and adapted to the pandemic, providing not only genetic testing, but COVID-19 testing and antigen testing.
“We reached out to many of the large national operators as COVID was evolving and kind of tapped in as providing COVID-19 testing to their facilities,” Howard said. “We were able to add some of the national names to our roster as operators and provide services to those residents in need.”
Howard’s long-term plan for GeneIQ is to focus on its pharmacogenomic platform and look into other forms of molecular infectious disease testing and cancer testing to assist patients in need.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
